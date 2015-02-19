Winter prawn curry
Byon April 14, 2017
Try this delectable prawn variation on the traditional Easter meal for an extra special occasion.
Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 15-20 min
- 45 ml (3 T) oil
- 3 onions, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 chillies, finely chopped
- 10 ml (2 t) cumin seeds
- 5 ml (1 t) ground cumin
- 10 ml (2 t) ground coriander
- 5 ml (1 t) chilli powder
- 10 ml (2 t) garam masala
- 5 ml (1 t) turmeric
- 10 curry leaves
- 1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes
- 15 ml (1 T) white wine vinegar
- 10 ml (2 t) sugar
- salt
- 500 g prawns, cleaned but with tails left on
- handful of chopped fresh coriander
- rotis to serve
1 Heat the oil in a cast-iron pot and fry the onions, garlic and chillies until glossy.
2 Add the spices and curry leaves and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and simmer for a few minutes.
3 Season with the vinegar, sugar and salt. Mix in the prawns and simmer until they change colour and the flesh is opaque, about 3-4 minutes.
4 Mix in the chopped coriander and serve with rotis.
