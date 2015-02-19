Winter prawn curry

Try this delectable prawn variation on the traditional Easter meal for an extra special occasion.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 min

Cooking time: 15-20 min

  • 45 ml (3 T) oil
  • 3 onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 chillies, finely chopped
  • 10 ml (2 t) cumin seeds
  • 5 ml (1 t) ground cumin
  • 10 ml (2 t) ground coriander
  • 5 ml (1 t) chilli powder
  • 10 ml (2 t) garam masala
  • 5 ml (1 t) turmeric
  • 10 curry leaves
  • 1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes
  • 15 ml (1 T) white wine vinegar
  • 10 ml (2 t) sugar
  • salt
  • 500 g prawns, cleaned but with tails left on
  • handful of chopped fresh coriander
  • rotis to serve

1 Heat the oil in a cast-iron pot and fry the onions, garlic and chillies until glossy.

2 Add the spices and curry leaves and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and simmer for a few minutes.

3 Season with the vinegar, sugar and salt. Mix in the prawns and simmer until they change colour and the flesh is opaque, about 3-4 minutes.

4 Mix in the chopped coriander and serve with rotis.

