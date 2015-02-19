Winter prawn curry

Try this delectable prawn variation on the traditional Easter meal for an extra special occasion.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 min

Cooking time: 15-20 min

45 ml (3 T) oil

3 onions, chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

3 chillies, finely chopped

10 ml (2 t) cumin seeds

5 ml (1 t) ground cumin

10 ml (2 t) ground coriander

5 ml (1 t) chilli powder

10 ml (2 t) garam masala

5 ml (1 t) turmeric

10 curry leaves

1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes

15 ml (1 T) white wine vinegar

10 ml (2 t) sugar

salt

500 g prawns, cleaned but with tails left on

handful of chopped fresh coriander

rotis to serve

1 Heat the oil in a cast-iron pot and fry the onions, garlic and chillies until glossy.

2 Add the spices and curry leaves and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and simmer for a few minutes.

3 Season with the vinegar, sugar and salt. Mix in the prawns and simmer until they change colour and the flesh is opaque, about 3-4 minutes.

4 Mix in the chopped coriander and serve with rotis.