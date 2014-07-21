You can make this fudge in 30 min or less!

Try this easy fudge recipe that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare – it really is ready in a flash.

Makes: about 36 squares

Preparation time: 12 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

30 ml (2 T) butter, melted

500 g (750 ml) icing sugar

1 can (385 g) condensed milk

125 ml (½ c) butter

100 ml hazelnuts, chopped

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

Grease a 20 cm square cake tin with a little of the melted butter, line it with baking paper and grease the paper with the remaining butter.



1 Sift the icing sugar into a big glass mixing bowl or microwave-proof dish and mix with the condensed milk and butter.

2 Microwave the mixture on 100 percent power for 2 minutes then whisk well.

3 Microwave for another 10 minutes, stirring well after 5 minutes. Add the nuts and vanilla essence and beat the mixture with a wooden spoon until it thickens slightly.

4 Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and spread evenly with a spoon. Cut the fudge into squares before it sets and leave to harden. Remove from the tin with a spatula.



TIP Separate fudge squares with wax paper in an airtight container and store in the fridge. It can also be stored in the freezer for up to three months.

