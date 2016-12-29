11 lekker dishes that will make you thank your lucky stars you’re South African

By Nicola Whitfield on December 29, 2016

11 delicious reasons to be proudly South African!

1. Malva pudding

PHOTO: David Briers

PHOTO: David Briers



No matter how full you are, there’s always room for a “malvatjie”. Local is truly lekker, nè.

Try this malva pudding recipe

2. Vetkoek

This chicken vetkoek is a perfect treat to fill you up any time of day.

PHOTO: David Briers



Who wants to eat something that means fat cake? We do! We do!

Try this vetkoek recipe

3. Biltong



Other countries have tried to come up with their version but let’s face it: everyone else’s is k*k.

4. Krummelpap

A photo posted by Lieze Gie (@lee79_lifts) on



Dish up a bowl of crumbly porridge, add lashings of cream and sugar and what do you get? Tim Noakes’ worst nightmare – and our best breakfast. Or lunch. Or supper. Or whatever.

5. Koesisters and koeksisters

PHOTO: David Briers

PHOTO: David Briers



One is sprinkled with coconut, the other is deep-fried and dunked in cold syrup. Both make you think you’ve died and gone to heaven.

Try this koeksisters recipe

6. Walkie talkies



Crispy chicken heads and feet. Yum! Foreigners may turn up their noses but may we point out that the French eat the legs of frogs? And the Brits love black pudding and that’s sausage made of blood.

7. Shisa Nyama




Braaiing township style is such an institution there’s even a chain of stores dedicated to it. How’s that for nxa?

8. Gatsbys




Because bologna and chips belong in a roll. Finish and klaar.

9. Bunny chow

hope3june

PHOTO: David Briers



Curry in bread. Come to mama!

Try this bunny chow recipe

10. Milk tart

PHOTO: Archives

PHOTO: Archives



It even has its own national day in SA. ‘Nuff said.

Try these milk tart recipes

11. Rusks

Raisin rusks

Keep these crunchy treats in a jar next to the kettle to go with your morning cuppa. PHOTO: Megan Miller



The fact that these babies are indigenous to SA is proof that we’re in a culinary league of our own. They alone make waking up worthwhile.

Try this rusk recipe

Read more:

TV ads only South Africans will get

21 breathtaking photos that will make you proud to be South African

11 things only South Africans will understand