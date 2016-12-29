11 lekker dishes that will make you thank your lucky stars you’re South African
1. Malva pudding
No matter how full you are, there’s always room for a “malvatjie”. Local is truly lekker, nè.
2. Vetkoek
Who wants to eat something that means fat cake? We do! We do!
3. Biltong
Other countries have tried to come up with their version but let’s face it: everyone else’s is k*k.
4. Krummelpap
Dish up a bowl of crumbly porridge, add lashings of cream and sugar and what do you get? Tim Noakes’ worst nightmare – and our best breakfast. Or lunch. Or supper. Or whatever.
5. Koesisters and koeksisters
One is sprinkled with coconut, the other is deep-fried and dunked in cold syrup. Both make you think you’ve died and gone to heaven.
6. Walkie talkies
Crispy chicken heads and feet. Yum! Foreigners may turn up their noses but may we point out that the French eat the legs of frogs? And the Brits love black pudding and that’s sausage made of blood.
7. Shisa Nyama
Braaiing township style is such an institution there’s even a chain of stores dedicated to it. How’s that for nxa?
8. Gatsbys
Jirre, I am craving a masala chicken #gatsby from Aneesa's so badly right now. #capetown #hometalk #southafrica pic.twitter.com/Lzfdy3kUlr
Because bologna and chips belong in a roll. Finish and klaar.
9. Bunny chow
Curry in bread. Come to mama!
10. Milk tart
It even has its own national day in SA. ‘Nuff said.
11. Rusks
The fact that these babies are indigenous to SA is proof that we’re in a culinary league of our own. They alone make waking up worthwhile.
