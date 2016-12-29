11 lekker dishes that will make you thank your lucky stars you’re South African

11 delicious reasons to be proudly South African!



1. Malva pudding

2. Vetkoek

No matter how full you are, there’s always room for a “malvatjie”. Local is truly lekker, nè.

3. Biltong

Who wants to eat something that means fat cake? We do! We do!

4. Krummelpap

Other countries have tried to come up with their version but let’s face it: everyone else’s is k*k.

A photo posted by Lieze Gie (@lee79_lifts) on Aug 28, 2016 at 12:33am PDT





Dish up a bowl of crumbly porridge, add lashings of cream and sugar and what do you get? Tim Noakes’ worst nightmare – and our best breakfast. Or lunch. Or supper. Or whatever.



5. Koesisters and koeksisters

6. Walkie talkies

One is sprinkled with coconut, the other is deep-fried and dunked in cold syrup. Both make you think you’ve died and gone to heaven.

A photo posted by Ruby ann Nemenzo (@certified.friendzone) on Oct 18, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT





Crispy chicken heads and feet. Yum! Foreigners may turn up their noses but may we point out that the French eat the legs of frogs? And the Brits love black pudding and that’s sausage made of blood.



7. Shisa Nyama



A photo posted by Flavours Of Durban (@flavoursofdurban) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:49pm PDT

8. Gatsbys

Braaiing township style is such an institution there’s even a chain of stores dedicated to it. How’s that for nxa?

9. Bunny chow

Because bologna and chips belong in a roll. Finish and klaar.

10. Milk tart

Curry in bread. Come to mama!

11. Rusks

It even has its own national day in SA. ‘Nuff said.

The fact that these babies are indigenous to SA is proof that we’re in a culinary league of our own. They alone make waking up worthwhile.