Which South African city should you actually live in?

Where in SA do you REALLY belong? Take our quiz and find out.
The obvious one first. Pick a team.
- Stormers
- Cheetahs
- Sharks
- Lions
Pick a drink.
- Red bull - I need wings!
- An ice-cold beer. Actually, lukewarm will do too.
- A lipsmacking fruity smoothie.
- A foamy cappuccino, with coffee made from organic, environmentally-friendly coffee beans grown high in the Andes mountains.
What are you doing this Friday night?
- Drinks with the gang, then on to a hot new club.
- A relaxed braai with the family.
- Checking out a food market in town with some friends - they make the best jalapeño poppers!
- Just chilling with some pals - we'll see where the night takes us.
What's your favourite form of exercise?
- A serious hike - Instagram pics to follow!
- Hitting the gym. The guy on the treadmill next to me knows it's a race.
- Surf's up, brut!
- Exercise? I'll get up and get another beer in a minute.
What is your favourite local song right now?
- Down South by Jeremy Loops
- Beauty Like a Tightened Bow by Beatenberg
- Doors by Prime Circle
- Welkom in my Hart by Andriette
How do you drive?
- Fast! Maybe the speed cameras won't catch me if I'm fast enough.
- I like to keep things slow - it's not a race.
- As safely as possible.
- Drive? I cycle!
What's your dream holiday?
- Climbing Kilimanjaro - I'm already fit enough!
- A five-star trip to Europe.
- Backpacking across Asia.
- The Kruger Park - local is lekker!
What do you look for in a man/woman?
- Assertiveness.
- Someone down-to-earth, like me.
- I'm not fussy! Love is all you need.
- I like someone who's up for anything.
Bloem
Down-to-earth and as unpretentious as they get - your heart belongs in Bloom. You are happy-go-lucky and a proud South African to the core. You are most at home enjoying a chilled braai with good mates. What you see is what you get.
Durban
Super-chilled, uber-casual and always laid back - the city by the sea is where you belong. Life is full of beauty and adventure, and you just want to drink it in - as long as you do not miss any god swells while you are doing it.
Jozi
They talk about the City of Gold as a rat-race, but this is where you'd thrive. You love to live life at a hectic pace, and throw yourself into everything you do with gusto. But don't forget to stop and smell the roses every once in a while!
Cape Town
You're a Capetonian at heart. You're just as at home gazing of the city's beautiful vistas from atop one of her mountains as you are at a dark hipster coffee shop sipping on their latest blend. You're a curious mixture of casual but classy, and laid-back but active. You've got taste - and you won't let anyone forget it.
