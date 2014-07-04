A sexy way for over-50s to boost their brain function

Keeping active between the sheets can boost brain function in the older generation.

You may not like the thought of your parents getting it on, but new research has found that over-50s who regularly work up a sweat in the bedroom have a better vocabulary and visual awareness.

In research conducted by Coventry University and Oxford University, a group of 73 participants, 28 men and 45 women aged between 50 and 83, answered questions about their sexual activity over the last 12 months.

They then completed brain function tests, which included a verbal fluency section where the group had to name as many animals as they could in a minute, followed by naming as many words that begin with the letter F.

The team of experts also analysed the groups’ visual awareness, by getting the men and women to copy a complex design and draw a clock face from memory.

It was found that those who have more sex fared better in the verbal tests and were more able to perceive objects and the spaces between them.

However, bedroom antics didn’t impact attention or memory.

“People don’t like to think that older people have sex, but we need to challenge this conception at a societal level and look at what impact sexual activity can have on those aged 50 and over, beyond the known effects on sexual health and general wellbeing,” Coventry University’s Dr Hayley Wright explained.

The results have been published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological and Social Sciences, with the team suggesting further research could be conducted on how biological elements, such as dopamine and oxytocin, influence the link between sexual activity and brain function.

