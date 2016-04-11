Easy ways to get more fruit into your diet

While the five-plus-a-day guidelines are still up for discussion, the experts all agree that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables is very beneficial.

But according to research by food company Dole, nearly half of people in the U.K. do not eat enough healthy food each day, and just one in 10 people know what constitutes a portion of fruit and vegetables.

To combat this, nutritionist Fiona Hunter has thought up some easy ways to incorporate more fruit into your day.

Starting with breakfast, Fiona suggests pureeing fruit with a little juice to make a compote which you can stir into plain yoghurt or use as a topping for porridge.

Or a great way to up your intake is to whizz up a nutritious smoothie.

“Smoothies are a nutritious and delicious breakfast or snack and are super convenient when prepared in advance. Use an ice tray to create smoothie cubes by pureeing your favourite fruit. They can then be stored in the freezer, ready for when you need them. Pop them in your blender and mix with low-fat natural yoghurt. Job: done,” she shared.

Or when it comes to toast, ditch the jam or marmalade and make your own fruity spread. Mix finely chopped or pureed fruit with some reduced fat soft cheese and add a pinch of cinnamon.

Secretly add fruit into your favourite baked goods too. Fiona recommends using prune puree to replace up to 50 per of the fat in baked goods. Just blend the prunes with a little water and use this as your binding agent – it also acts as a great natural sweetener.

Don’t forget you can use fruit in savoury dishes. Roughly chop pineapple, mango or some peaches and mix with finely diced red onion, cucumber, a little finely chopped red chilli and some fresh mint or coriander to make a fruit salsa. And use apricots or peaches to make coronation chicken, while prunes or apricots also make a great addition to stews and Moroccan tagines.

Plus, boost kids’ fruit consumption with fruity homemade ice lollies.

“Ice lollies are a great way to stay cool when the weather is warm but most shop-bought lollies are nothing more than water and sugar,” stated Fiona. “To make homemade fruit lollies puree fruit with a little fruit juice, pour into an ice lolly mould and freeze. Make them even more delicious and fun by dipping them in yoghurt and then into your favourite toppings, such as chopped nuts, or freeze-dried raspberries.”

