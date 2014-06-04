Four cups of coffee a day is safe for health

Drinking four cups of coffee a day doesn’t damage health.

A new study by researchers at the International Life Sciences Institute in Washington looked over more than 740 previous studies into the effects of caffeine on humans.

It was concluded that consuming 400mg, about four cups, a day was safe for adults, so good news for all of you coffee lovers!

And for pregnant women, it was found that 300mg, or three cups, was safe.

“This provides evidence that furthers our understanding of caffeine on human health,” lead author Doctor Eric Hentges said.

“Also, this provides the research community with data and valuable evidence to support the development and execution of future research on caffeine safety that will impact public health.

“We concluded that the previously-defined levels of caffeine intake in a healthy caffeine consumer (400mg) were not associated with overt, adverse effects. The complete transparency of which the data has been shared will encourage other researchers to build upon this work.”

It’s often thought that drinking too much coffee can leads to heart disease, dementia and cause and worsen anxiety.

Results have been published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology.

The study comes five months after a similar piece of research found that moderate coffee drinking can play a part in reducing cognitive decline and that three cups a day can keep dementia away.

Coffee is full of powerful antioxidants, which have also been linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases, as well as Alzheimer’s.

