Here’s how much exercise you need to burn off your favourite foods

Ever wondered how much treadmill time you’ll need to clock to burn off your favourite pizza? Or perhaps how many squats it’ll take to negate the effects of the choccie you munched last night?

Well, the kind folks at Buddy Loans have the answer. They’ve created these infographics showing how many minutes of cardio and weightlifting the avergae man and woman will need to do to work off eight popular junk foods.

But before you get too depressed and shun Big Macs forever, take heart — these are only estimates.

Sources: buddyloans.com