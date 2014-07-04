Pillow talk strengthens relationships and boosts overall health

Pillow talk with a partner makes a marriage stronger and boosts health, new research has found.

According to a study by Gonzaga University in Washington, couples who talk to each other at night before bed have a more intimate relationship and are more likely to get a better evening’s rest and feel less stressed.

As a result, these people lower their chances of being diagnosed with an age-related disease, many of which are triggered by sleeplessness, anxiety and inactivity.

Sarah Arpin, a social psychologist from the university, and her team examined 162 post-9/11 military couples in Oregon, whose daily work lives can consist of big challenges. The experts examined the relationships for loneliness, intimacy, sleep and responsiveness to capitalisation (sharing good news), and found capitalisation was an important means of support in close relationships.

Read more: How my marriage became a loveless prison

The study shows how sharing even the smallest of positive details from the day, from a work achievement to a personal feat, can strengthen a bond when one gets an optimistic reaction.

“This study adds to a larger body of literature that supports how important it is to share with your partner when good things happen, as well as to respond positively to the sharing of good news,” Arpin explained.

“Very few studies have examined daily relationship processes among military couples, who may be particularly vulnerable to relationship difficulties post-deployment.

Read more: Ciara: ‘Premarital abstinence makes for a strong marriage’

“When you share something good, and the recipient of information is actively happy for you, it heightens the positive experience for both parties. However, when someone ‘rains on your parade’ that can have negative consequences.”

The research is to be unveiled at the 2017 Society for Personality and Social Psychology Annual Convention.

© Cover Media