Your stars today

FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Avoid being a reckless Ram today, as Uranus increases your unpredictable side. Hopefully, steady Saturn will settle you down, so you’re not worn out before dinner is on the table!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Are you feeling uncertain about the future? Do your best to balance old and new in your life. Keep what’s working, and change what isn’t working. Then you can move ahead with renewed confidence.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Saturn and Uranus encourage you to keep the relationships that are working well or have plenty of potentials. But is it time to discard a friend who doesn’t really have your best interests at heart?

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Hey Crabs – when it comes to a complicated work matter, if you are too slow, then you’ll be left behind. So strive to get the ratio right between being cautious and being spontaneous.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Saturn urges you to spend time consolidating your satisfying old friendships. While Uranus encourages you to go out into the world and find some fabulous new friends. There’s room for both!

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Don’t get carried away and overdo things today Virgo. If you pace yourself – and work smarter rather than harder – then you’ll enjoy the day even more. Creative thinking is the key.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Lively Librans are in the mood to party and have plenty of fun. Just make sure you’re pulling your weight around the house, otherwise, you’ll be in the bad books by tomorrow.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Worrying about all the things you have to do today won’t help matters. Make sure you prioritise tasks and pace yourself. Then you’ll get things done without having a Scorpio brain snap!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Saturn helps stabilise your fiery Sagittarian energy. And Uranus revs up your spontaneous streak. So get moving and make the most of an exciting day, without major dramas along the way!

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ****

The positive Saturn/Uranus trine helps stabilise the parts of your life that are working well. Plus you can also add some exciting new flourishes! Whatever you do, make sure you enjoy the day.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

The Uranus/Saturn trine encourages you to get the balance right between maintaining the status quo and introducing some innovative new ideas. So you can expect a satisfying and stimulating day!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Use your fertile imagination to help create your preferred future. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great, Malcolm X “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

YOUR DAY

Aim to get the balance right between new ideas and the status quo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You can be very persuasive. Try to balance your energy so you are more creative and less controlling. Then you’ll really start to fly!

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017