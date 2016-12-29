Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 27, 2016

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

Your energy levels are high so it’s a great day for physical, sporting and outdoor activities plus all types of communication. Others will find your Aries enthusiasm inspiring and highly infectious.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Your relationship with a close friend looks positive today Taurus, as you share interests and enjoy some holiday fun. But resist the temptation to be stubborn about a personal matter.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Geminis love to gossip but beware the tendency to spill secrets today Twins. If someone tells you something in confidence, make sure you responsibly zip your lip and keep absolutely quiet!

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

With Jupiter jumping through your family zone, do all you can to catch up with relatives over the holiday season. If you’re quick, you can also grab some good bargains at the New Year sales.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

The Sun and Mars boost your Cat confidence and charisma. When it comes to loved ones, try nurturing them rather than being bossy, as you balance personal desires with the needs of others.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Whatever you do, you’re in for the long run. But, if something isn’t working out, don’t be afraid to change horses mid-stream. Mercury encourages you to be a more flexible and versatile Virgo.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

With dynamic Mars moving through your health and fitness zone – until January 28 – it’s time to get your body moving as you walk, camp or exercise in the great outdoors. Whatever the weather!

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Making new connections in your local community leads you into exciting territory. But don’t expect everyone to agree with your intense ideas and passionate attitudes … be prepared to compromise!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Versatile Sagittarius – expect a busy day, when your multi-tasking talents will be called on frequently. But make sure you consult with family members if you are making long-term decisions.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Over the festive season aim to balance your sociable side with your need for privacy and solitude, away from the holiday madness. And is it time for a break from too much social media?

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

You’re keen to bag some bargains at the post-Christmas sales. But – with impulsive Mars charging through your money zone – stay away from tempting buy now/pay later schemes.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

You want to get your point across but, if you don’t communicate clearly, then you’ll be misunderstood. You’ve got big dreams but resist the urge to promise more than you can realistically deliver.

YOUR DAY

The more proactive you are, the better the day will be.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You feel best when you can contribute to a greater cause. 2017 is the year to listen and learn from a special teacher, mentor or friend.

