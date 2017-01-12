Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

TUESDAY JANUARY 10, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Resist the urge to be a rash Ram. Otherwise you could jump from the frying pan into the fire. Words can also cut like a knife so think things through before you say something that you later regret.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

It’s a good day to catch up with overseas friends or international contacts, either in person or online. Group activities and team sports are also favoured so jump off the comfy couch and get moving!

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Expect disruptions and disturbances today Twins as a friendship, joint venture or group activity takes a surprising turn. With Uranus stirring things up, life certainly won’t be boring!

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

There could be an unexpected problem with a loved one or work colleague today. Expect the unexpected! You think you know how a loved one is feeling but you may be way off the mark.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

Unpredictable weather – or other disruptions – could upset your carefully organised plans today Cats. And remember that a child or teenager expects you to set a mature and responsible example.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Don’t be distracted by extravagant promises from fair-weather friends! With the Sun and Pluto powering through your friendship zone, it’s time to sort out who your true life-long mates are.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

You may be uncharacteristically undiplomatic today Libra, as Uranus fires up your feisty side – which is hiding there somewhere! So aim to be firm and assertive, rather than passive-aggressive.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Be extremely careful what you post on social media today Scorpio. Think things through. Otherwise you are likely to make an impulsive remark or send a sarcastic message that you later regret.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

You’re in an exuberant frame of mind, as you amuse and entertain family and friends. You’re also keen to help someone in need but remember that promises are cheap! It’s actions that count.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Family relationships look unpredictable today, as sharp words or impulsive actions upset domestic peace and harmony at Casa Capricorn. A pinch of patience will help things settle back down again.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

Are you filling your days with too many activities? You’ll feel restless today, and inclined to blurt out things that are better left unsaid. So calm down and slow down … before you blow a fuse!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

Venus, Mars and Neptune increase your spiritual side and your compassionate nature. Group activities are also favoured as you inspire loved ones with your versatile Piscean creativity.

YOUR DAY

Expect the unexpected today!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You can get caught up living your life the way you think society expects you to. 2017 is the year to do the things you want to do. Take loved ones along for the ride.

© Joanne Madeline Moore