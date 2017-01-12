Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

THURSDAY JANUARY 19, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Don’t accept things at face value today Rams. If you look beneath the surface, then you’ll uncover some fascinating information. Expect your energy levels and motivation to be unusually low though.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Things will move at a slow today pace today which should suit you. But a group situation or financial matter may be frustrating, as the outcome you’d prefer is delayed in some way.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 **

A relationship at home or work will test your limited patience today Twins. And trying to rush the matter won’t help. You’ll just have to pace yourself and be extra tolerant and understanding.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

It will be difficult to get things done in a straight-forward fashion today Crabs. Frustration levels are high. So it may be best to side-step a sensitive issue and come back to it at a later date.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

Things won’t proceed at your preferred pace today. When it comes to a child or friend, make sure you’re encouraging them rather than frustrating their efforts or bossing them around.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

With mighty Mars marching through your partnership zone, it’s time to fire up your love life Virgo. Give it the time it deserves though. Saturn demands that you take close relationships seriously.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

Jupiter helps you see most situations in a positive way. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great Dolly Parton “If you want to see the rainbow you gotta put up with the rain.”

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

It’s time for smart Scorpios to be extra careful with your cash flow, as Saturn stirs up your money zone. Being thrifty is the new black, as you cut spending and balance your budget.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

If you try to control people and situations, then it will be a long and difficult day. You have the power to influence those around you. So make sure you do so in inspiring, helpful and happy ways.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Stress levels are high today as work projects, travel arrangements, plus car or computer repairs are frustrated and delayed. For some Capricorns, an old health problem may also re-surface.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

Confidence may be low today Aquarius. Plus, when it comes to financial matters, unexpected expenses are likely. So, if you haven’t planned wisely, then you may be caught short.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Fish are in the mood for fantasy and daydreaming but don’t lose sight of reality, or avoid important matters. When it comes to a personal or professional issue, you need to be a patient Pisces.

YOUR DAY

Mars and Saturn are at odds so frustration levels will be high.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is the year to pursue your goals and follow your dreams. June is the most romantic month of the whole year.

© Joanne Madeline Moore