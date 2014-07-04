Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

If you rush into a situation without some forward planning, then you could end up with a real mess on your hands. Time for smart Rams to slow down and do the research that’s required.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

Many Bulls aspire to a luxurious lifestyle. But, with penny-pinching Saturn still stirring up your income zone, make sure you have the cold hard cash to finance your super-sized dreams.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Saturn is moving through your relationship zone. So it’s time to show your partner how much they mean to you. Single Twins – love is likely with someone who is older and wiser than you.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Avoid being overly dramatic or emotionally needy today Crabs. If you are calm and considered, then relationships with loved ones and work colleagues will be surprisingly satisfying.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

The more patient you are with a child, teenager or close friend, the better the day will be. Attached Cats – do something practical for your partner that will help lighten their heavy work load.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Avoid obsessing over money Virgo. And don’t waste precious time worrying about things you can’t change. If you are mentally disciplined, then you’ll get things done in half the usual time.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

You’re at your exacting, perfectionist best – and worst – today. Aim to be positive and encouraging, rather than negative and critical. It’s also time to re-examine your goals for the future.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Are you stressing – and obsessing – about things not being perfect? Remember perfection is a goal, not a destination. By all means do things well, but don’t forget to enjoy the journey.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

When it comes to a personal project or a social media campaign, you need to put in some long hours today. You can achieve success, but it won’t come without hard work on your part.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Many Caps will be in cranky and hyper-intense mode today. So aim to be super selective about who you mix with, as you’re liable to misread signals and misunderstand motives.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Attached Aquarians – enjoy participating in a social event or group activity with your partner. Singles – true love is waiting online, but expect a few false starts before you find each other.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Resist the temptation to be rash with cash and careless with credit. Pace yourself or you’ll be exhausted by the end of the day! Solitude is soul food for you at the moment so make the most of it.

YOUR DAY

Many people will feel emotionally intense today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Resist the urge to escape into a chaotic fantasy world. Saturn urges you to focus on formulating practical goals for the future.

