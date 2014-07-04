Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

With Venus, Mars and Uranus moving through your sign, it’s time to be smart and stylish as you utilise your brain power and natural charm. With both assets working, the world’s your oyster!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

It’s a fabulous day to share a cherished dream with a special loved one. You’ll also have great sympathy for others, as you answer someone’s request for a helping hand. Singles – love is in the air.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Consider the consequences of what you say today Twins. If you take the time to communicate clearly with others – and listen closely to their concerns – then you’ll reap the rewards.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ****

Positive aspects promise a pleasing day. Activities involving children, friends, hobbies, education or travel are highlighted. So make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Home is where the heart is, as you face a steady stream of requests from loved ones. If you are patient and compassionate with an emotional family member, then they will open up and confide in you.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Resist the urge to wear rose-coloured glasses today Virgo, especially involving a close relationship. Strive to communicate with loved ones in creative, kind and compassionate ways.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

You’re primed for shopping, socialising and having a good time. But there’s a tendency to put off making an important decision – especially involving finances – as you procrastinate on the side-lines.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ****

The Moon’s in your sign which will help you shift into sensitive mode. A loved one may turn to you for some insightful words of wisdom. If you listen to your intuition, you’ll know just what to say.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Many Sagittarians have an uncanny sixth sense. It’s time to follow your gut instincts, especially involving family and friends. The more you utilise your intuition, the more successful you’ll be.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ****

Don’t be a lone Capricorn today. Joint ventures are favoured as you spark ideas off others and pool your talents to create something special. The power of the group is on certainly your side!

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Double-check all information that comes your way, especially involving money matters. Otherwise Neptune could scramble your antennae and lead to misunderstandings spoiling your day.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

It’s a good time to share your ideas and aspirations with friends and colleagues from far away. The more you talk about your thoughts and feelings, the more satisfying your relationships will be.

YOUR DAY

Today is all about being creative, kind and compassionate.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a rich spiritual life, but don’t isolate yourself too much in 2017. Make sure you involve loved ones in your plans and dreams for the future.

© Joanne Madeline Moore