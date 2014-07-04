Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

All sorts of travel, study and communication are favoured today, as you extend your outlook and broaden your horizons. For a restless and curious Ram, there’s always something new to learn!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Avoid getting stuck in a rut today Taurus! The planets give you an encouraging nudge, that helps you view a current situation from a much more dynamic and progressive perspective.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

Today’s positive aspects boost your spirits and stimulate your Gemini study gene. With the power of positive thinking on your side, you can climb any mountain and sail any stormy sea.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ****

Career and money take centre stage, whether you’re enjoying your present job or are looking for employment. The planets send plenty of good luck in your direction, so grab it with both hands.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

The focus is on relationships today. From romantic liaisons to having fun with family and friends. Creativity is also highlighted, whether you work on a joint project or enjoy the artistic output of others.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

If you are organised and enthusiastic, then you can move mountains and catch up on unfinished business. When it comes to a complicated financial matter, look to an influential friend for guidance.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Your life is bursting at the seams, as you deftly juggle professional and personal responsibilities. But don’t attempt to do everything yourself. Make the effort to get family and friends involved too.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

It’s a fabulous day to communicate with family members, plus nurture connections with professional colleagues. When it comes to financial matters, work through tasks in a calm and steady fashion.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Don’t limit yourself to the same old peer group. 2017 is the year to add some fresh new faces to your friendship circle. Study and travel are also on the cards for curious and versatile Sagittarians.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

You’ll be able to grab lucky opportunities today – especially involving family, work or business. But avoid the temptation to make hasty financial decisions. Think things through carefully Capricorn.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

It’s time to get up close and personal with loved ones as you discuss your shared dreams for the future, plus your individual expectations. Then make adjustments and find some middle ground.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

It’s a positive day to network with family and friends in a variety of stimulating ways. You also have much to learn from a work colleague who has a wealth of life experiences to share with you.

YOUR DAY

Today’s stars favour learning something new.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is the year to dream big dreams, and then turn them into productive projects. Take family and friends along for the ride.

