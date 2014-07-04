Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 24, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

You have ambitious goals for the future, as you launch yourself into unchartered territory. A work colleague or loved one has an idea that could help you on your way to success.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Your ruler Venus encourages you to channel your inner hedonist. Eat, drink, socialise, play, party, love – and live life to the hilt today Taurus. But don’t break the bank in the process.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

You’re feeling optimistic about future prospects but don’t be too hasty! Do your homework and be prepared so that – when lucky opportunities appear – you’re ready to rock and roll!

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Don’t jump to half-baked conclusions Crabs – especially when it comes to financial matters. Be patient. Plus take the time to look beyond outer appearances, as you think things through.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Venus, Mars and Uranus are all activating your adventure zone so you’re keen to travel somewhere exotic, sometime soon. Or go travelling in your mind via reading and watching movies.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

With clear communication and a proactive approach, you’ll surprise yourself with your Virgo problem-solving skills. Solutions won’t appear overnight though. You’ll have to be patient.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Laidback Libra – be more proactive about nurturing and extending your peer group. And be more discerning, as you keep your real mates close and give fair-weather friends the flick.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Being a stubborn Scorpio will get you nowhere fast today – especially with a family member. Things are changing rapidly and you need to be passionately proactive, or you’ll be left behind.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

With Saturn in your sign, don’t overdo things. Your motto for the day is from birthday great, Steve Jobs. “Quality is much better than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles.”

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

When it comes to a fragile family relationship, don’t hesitate to road test a radical new approach. With some strategic tweaking, you can get the partnership heading off in a positive new direction.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

Attached Aquarius – aim to get the balance right between committed coupledom and invigorating independence. Sick of being single? Look for an adventurous lover who is also a friend.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

With the Moon moving through your solitude zone, aim for some peace and quiet today Pisces. Spend time in a special place, where you can contemplate your future and look within.

