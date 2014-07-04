Your stars today

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 1, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

You’re keen to say what’s on your mind, as the Moon moves through Aries. Plus your ability to motivate others is at an all-time high. So put your fiery energy and enthusiasm to positive use.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

On the surface it may appear that you lack self-belief, but you have a quiet inner confidence and tenacity that eventually shine through. Today your intuition will point you in the right direction.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

Gregarious Geminis are in the mood for group activities. Under the influence of Venus and Mars, the more you combine your creative talents with others, the more successful you’ll be.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

Cranky Crabs – you may feel emotionally vulnerable but don’t make things worse by being moody and playing power games. If you are defensive, then it will just attract the opposition of others.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Enthusiasm is high as the Moon moves through fellow fire sign Aries. You’re mentally alert and able to make decisions quickly. But do your best to listen closely to what others have to say.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

It’s time to tackle mental tasks with extra energy. You’ll power through planning, study or research work. But – when it comes to financial matters – avoid taking short-cuts. The devil is in the detail.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

All types of partnerships – romantic, platonic and business – are complicated at the moment. Communication flows easily, but avoid jumping to conclusions. Take the time to check the facts.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Powerful Pluto boosts your magnetism today – and your obsessive Scorpio streak. You’re in the mood to focus on work and wellbeing. But don’t scare other people away by being too intense!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Slow down Sadge! You’re in the mood to get things done but remember that other people are involved in your plans. If you don’t consult with them first, then you’ll just end up wasting time.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

If you’re having problems with a family member, then it may be time to sit down and talk things through. When it comes to a work colleague, praise will get you a lot further than criticism.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

When the Moon’s in Aries you feel extra impatient – and energised. Use your mental abilities and communication skills to inspire others and get things going. It’s time for big, bold moves.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Don’t be a procrastinating Piscean! The dynamic Aries Moon is giving you the confidence to bite the bullet and make some firm decisions, especially involving financial matters.

YOUR DAY

When the Moon’s in Aries it favours action, adventure, energy and enthusiasm.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Staying true to yourself is the key to a successful 2017. If you follow your intuition, you’ll be unbeatable. Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in.

© Joanne Madeline Moore