Your stars today

MONDAY MARCH 6, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

You’ll be given the opportunity to lead and/or influence others in some way today so don’t waste it. Others are looking for you to come up with the goods. So get cracking Rams and don’t disappoint!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

Don’t make mountains out of molehills today Taurus, and avoid stressing over something that really doesn’t matter. Plus avoid making hasty financial decisions. Take your time.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Communication, writing, study, social networking and group activities are all highlighted today. But if you don’t listen to loved ones and work colleagues carefully, then problems will persist.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

When you’re communicating with others, avoid being superficial and glossing over important subjects. The more deeply you connect with family, friends and colleagues, the more satisfying the day will be.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Avoid being a lone wolf – or should that be lion? The more inclusive and adaptable you are, the better the day will be. You’ll find praising others will get you a lot further than constant criticism.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 **

Study and research are highlighted, but avoid being drawn into a long and complicated conversation about money. Joint finances are a minefield at the moment, so steer well clear of the subject.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Attached Librans – listen to your partner. Singles – you won’t meet your soul mate if you’re mooching around at home. So find creative ways to circulate, socialise and advertise, in person and online.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

With thrifty Saturn sauntering through your finance zone, have you got your spending spree tendencies under control? It’s definitely time to replace short-term whims with long-term strategies.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Are you being super-critical about your appearance? Remember that perfection is a goal, not a destination. And the current standards of beauty portrayed in the mass media are more fantasy than reality.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

When it comes to work or domestic issues, don’t get stuck in a rut. There are many different ways to approach current problems, as you embrace new ideas and encourage powerful positive changes.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Put aside some time to spend with family and friends today, as you share the latest news. But avoid getting drawn into a confusing and stressful conversation about children or current affairs.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

You have much to contribute within a group situation so don’t be shy about voicing your opinions. Work looks stressful though, as Saturn demands exceedingly high standards. So pace yourself Pisces.

YOUR DAY

Strive to complete tasks in an organised way today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a great love of beauty and nature. 2017 is the year to define your goals and then follow them with passion and persistence.

