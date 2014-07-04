Your stars today

See what the stars have in store for you today.

MONDAY MARCH 20, 2017



ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Personal projects are favoured today Rams, as you make the most of six planets charging through fire signs. Creativity and motivation are high but try to keep a sense of balance and perspective.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Are you being too subjective about a current issue? Take a step back Bulls, adjust your focus, and strive to view the situation from a much broader and wiser perspective. Balance is the key.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Open and honest communication is the secret to success at the moment. There’ll be plenty of opportunities to expand your peer group, but don’t neglect your long-term friends in the process.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

You’re keen to initiate a financial, business or work project as four planets in your career zone help you tackle tasks with extra energy and enthusiasm. But things won’t happen overnight!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

You’re in the mood to help a loved one through a rough patch or cheer up a close friend who is down-in-the-dumps. If you get drawn into an argument, strive to be balanced and fair-minded.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Are matters involving home, family, domestic arrangements, parents or property frustrating you at the moment? Things will gradually improve if you stay centred and keep an open mind.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

It’s time to get talking with your nearest and dearest about subjects you may not necessarily feel comfortable about. Try to be fair and balanced, and see things from differing perspectives.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Scorpio is the sign of extremes, and you can have trouble relaxing. As we celebrate the Equinox – when day and night are of equal length – strive to bring more balance into your busy life.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Spontaneous Sagittarians are keen to socialise and circulate; mix and mingle; imagine and create; as you let your hair down and have fun. But it’s Equinox day so try not to overdo things!

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

There’s so much to do at home, as four planets fire up your domestic zone. If things have been tense with a family member, now’s the time to swallow your pride and get talking and compromising.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

The fiery planetary patterns give tired Aquarians a welcome energy surge. The stars also favour some quiet contemplation, as you use your intuition to help you solve a current problem.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Business ventures are brewing at the moment, as you combine common sense with intuition to achieve a positive result. Don’t be impatient though. Your dreams will take a while to manifest.

YOUR DAY

It’s the Equinox today so the emphasis is on harmony and balance.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you are very organised, and at other times you are totally unrealistic. In 2017, do your best to live somewhere in-between.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017