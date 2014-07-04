Your stars today

TUESDAY MARCH 28, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

The New Moon’s in gung-ho Aries so it’s the best day of the year to set new intentions, initiate bold ideas, and turn dreams into positive action via productive projects. No excuses Rams!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Have you been bustling around like a busy Bull on steroids? The New Moon stimulates your peace and quiet zone. So make room in your stretched timetable for rest, relaxation and recuperation.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

The New Moon urges you to rejuvenate your peer group. So it’s the perfect time to join a club or local organisation, nurture your professional contacts or polish up your natural networking skills.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

The New Moon shakes up your career/reputation zone. So get ready for a few surprises over the coming month. Work will be unpredictable or perhaps others are saying unexpected things about you?

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Has life in Leo Land has become too predictable? The New Moon’s activating your adventure zone. So it’s time to introduce an international flavour to the mix, via travel or linking up with overseas connections.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Attached Virgos – with the New Moon stimulating your sensuality sector, it’s time to get up-close-and-personal with your partner. Singles – look for a lover who is kind, creative and compassionate.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Are you doing all the giving, while your beloved is doing all the taking? Balance is the key. Singles – stop searching for the ‘perfect’ partner. Look for someone who stretches you in exciting new directions.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

With the New Moon firing up your wellbeing zone, it’s time to improve your daily diet, plus find fun ways to boost your fitness levels. But resist the temptation to be controlling or overly possessive.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

You’re in the mood for fun, entertainment and creativity. But some planning is required so you can capitalise on your energy surge, and avoid making impulsive moves and messy mistakes.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

All work and no play make Goats grumpy and difficult to live with. The New Moon encourages you to adjust your home/work balance so that it is more balanced. And much more family friendly.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

With the New Moon energising your online zone, it’s a terrific time to set up a social media account, launch a blog or update a website. With a fresh format and innovative ideas, you can go far!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Money tends to run through Fish fingers like water. With the New Moon in your cash zone, it’s the best time of the year to commit yourself to a responsible new financial plan. And then follow it!

The New Moon is a time of renewed energy and magical beginnings.

Over the next 12 months, aim to get the balance right between work and play. But resist the urge to be permanently impatient. May is a marvellous month for love and romance.

