Your stars today

FRIDAY MARCH 31, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

You’ve been working – and playing – hard but slow down and take a break sometime today. Having a relaxing massage or an indulgent beauty treatment could be just what the doctor ordered.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Are others aware of all the work you’re doing behind the scenes? Your efforts will be noticed further down the track. So don’t be disappointed if people don’t show their appreciation immediately.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

The power of the group is on your side today Twins as you chat and collaborate; mix and mingle. When it comes to a problem with a friend, let your intuition point you in the right direction.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

You’ll find it easier to assert yourself in a positive manner if you take the time to listen to your inner voice. The more sensitive you are in your dealings with others, the better the day will be.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Expect a busy day, when you’ll make connections with a wide range of people from near and far away. You’ll also gain valuable insights into the motivations of others, both at work and at home.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Today’s star patterns highlight your kind and creative side, and your strong need to help others. So it’s the perfect day to connect with your inner muse; or play Mother Teresa to those around you.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Put energy and plenty of imagination into your personal plans, but don’t worry if the fine details are still unclear. Be patient Libra! You’ll find that all will be revealed over the next few weeks.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Cautious Scorpios can easily get stuck in a comfortable, convenient rut. Today’s creative and flexible star patterns encourage you to flex your adaptability muscles before they atrophy!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Sagittarians are independent souls and usually work best when you do your own thing in your own way. However, a collaborative and compassionate approach will get you further, faster today.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Start the day with urgent must-do practical tasks. When you’re communicating with family members, do your best to be sensitive rather than sensible; and compassionate rather than critical.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Your attitude to money will change in subtle ways over the next few months. When dealing with a current financial problem, a creative approach will help you come up with a satisfactory solution.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Take the rough with the smooth today. Your career’s not running according to your preconceived plan, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Keep inspiring others with your creative and intuitive approach.

YOUR DAY

Today’s stars favour being creative and compassionate.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

If you sit around being bored, then it will be a long and frustrating year. The next 12 months is the time to enthuse, experiment and explore.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017