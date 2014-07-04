Your stars today

TUESDAY APRIL 11, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Rams are feeling rather rambunctious, as the Full Moon fires up your temperamental side. If you keep busy with interesting projects, then you’re less inclined to be disruptive and demanding.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

Bulls – are you trying to kick some bad habits? The Full Moon activates your wellbeing zone and highlights dietary or lifestyle choices that may be compromising your health and vitality.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

The Full Moon energises your entertainment zone so it’s time to be a gregarious Gemini as you shop, see a movie, go to a concert, hit the clubs or party with friends. Group activities are also favoured.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

You’re at your charming best – and disruptive worst – Crabs, as the Full Moon cranks up your cantankerous side. Strive to get the balance right between work commitments and family responsibilities.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

When it comes to communication, education, social media or travel, expect the unexpected today. If you are adaptable and go with the flow, then the disruptions won’t upset you too much.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

The Full Moon, Jupiter and Uranus all shine a bright spotlight on money matters at the moment. So it’s time to concentrate on budgeting rather than borrowing. And saving rather than spending.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

With the Full Moon in your sign, your appreciation of beauty, art, fashion and music is heightened. So it’s a great time to catch a concert, an art exhibition, or something else that inspires you.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

If you’re too set in your ways then you’re in for an unsettling time, as the Full Moon messes up your usual routine. Whereas the more fluid and flexible you are, the better the day will be.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

There’ll be some surprising disruptions today as your previous plans are thrown out the window. So do your best to get the balance right between being spontaneous and being prepared.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Prepare for some upheaval today Capricorn, as the Full Moon shakes things up at home and at work. If you’ve been stuck in a rut and feeling bored, then use it as an opportunity to move ahead.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Remember there is a fine line between reckless behaviour – resulting in long regrets; and spontaneous action – leading to success. Hopefully, you’ll be able to walk that fine line today Aquarius.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

The focus is on lust and loot as the Full Moon brings up unresolved issues. An intimate relationship could soar or crash, depending on how committed you are, both emotionally and financially.

YOUR DAY

The Full Moon quickens responses and heightens emotions.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is the year to get the balance right between fantasising about the future and living in the present. Sometimes it’s a good idea to think things through before you pounce!

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017