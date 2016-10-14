Your stars today

FRIDAY APRIL 14, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Today there’s a tendency to rush around and make impetuous decisions that could backfire on you later. So strive to be smart and spontaneous – rather than impulsive and accident-prone.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Avoid getting stuck in a rut and repeating negative patterns of behaviour. Today’s stars encourage you to use your imagination to come up with novel solutions to stubborn old problems.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

You may have to jump in and make a snap decision today, so have your wits about you. Your involvement with a group, club or organisation looks unpredictable though, as the goal posts keep shifting.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Crabs usually set themselves very safe and sensible goals. Today’s stars encourage you to venture beyond your comfort zone, as you stretch yourself both personally and professionally.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

If you’re feeling restless then jump out of your usual daily routine. If you do something that’s wildly adventurous and gets your adrenaline going, then you’ll feel re-energised and renewed.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Impulsive money moves today – especially involving joint finances – could leave you with long regrets tomorrow. So leave making important financial decisions for a more settled time.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Is your love life stuck on auto-pilot? Today, Uranus encourages you to blast away the cobwebs and look at things from a fresh angle. Singles – you could fall for someone who’s not your usual type.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

If you are prepared to put up with unexpected disruptions and last minute changes, then you can get a lot done today Scorpio. And have lots of fun. Exercising in the great outdoors is a must!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

When it comes to a child, teenager or friend, give them the freedom to express themselves. You’re keen to communicate your feelings, but make sure your fiery enthusiasm doesn’t overwhelm others.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Avoid the temptation to operate on auto-pilot. If you shake up your domestic routine – with an impromptu meal out or a spontaneous adventure – then it will put an extra spring in your step.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

Education and travel are favoured, as you soak up new ideas like a sponge. You’re also in the mood for speed, which makes you more accident-prone than usual. So slow down before you come to a cropper!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Don’t make any important financial commitments today, as you’re likely to change your mind later on. Your finances are in a state of flux so make sure you are flexible and sensible with your budget.

YOUR DAY

Expect the unexpected today!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You thrive on being in control. Aim to be more socially active in 2017, as you take your talents out into the world with the aim of making a difference.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017