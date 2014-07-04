Your stars today

MONDAY MAY 1, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Although you’re desperate for a much-needed holiday, a new cycle has started that requires hard work and involves extra responsibilities. So stay the course and you’ll travel in style later on!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Many creative Taureans are in the mood for some delicious daydreaming, as you escape into your own private fantasy world – invitation only! Solitude is definitely soul food for you at the moment.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 **

Mercury is still retrograde until Wednesday. So don’t spoil the potential for success by being slapdash and careless with others. Take the time to absorb important details along the way today Twins.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

With the Moon visiting your sign today, you’ll feel moody, sensitive, compassionate and crabby – often all at the same time! Resist the urge to be emotionally manipulative though.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Lions are loud and proud at the moment, as the Sun shines in your career zone. So professional projects are particularly favoured. But avoid being bossy with a loved one or work colleague.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Attached Virgos – there is the potential to heal a stubborn relationship problem today. Singles – give philanderers the flick. Look for love with someone who is creative, kind and compassionate.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Close relationships are complicated at the moment but Venus encourages you to swallow your pride, slap on a happy smile, and hold out the olive branch of peace. Feel the love Libra!

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

If you are patient today, then you’ll muddle through. But avoid getting drawn into petty and pointless power plays. Single Scorpio – you need a partner who is strong, smart and dependable.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21***

Today’s stars increase your desire to party in person, plus boost your social networking profile. But don’t languish on the sofa for too long Sagittarius. Some vigorous physical activity is a must.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

You may have to let go of a relationship that’s no longer working, which will give you the freedom to move forward. However, if the partnership is worth fixing, then do all you can to fight for it.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

You’re a popular person, as the planets fire up your entertainment zones and you’re keen to converse and chat; mix and mingle. But make sure you think things through before you talk, text and tweet.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

A creative and compassionate approach works well with a confused child, teenager or close friend. Don’t assume you know what the problem is though. Listen carefully to what they have to say.

YOUR DAY

Do your best to be compassionate, caring and creative.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are realistic, with an ironic slant on life. The next 12 months is the time to explore and extend your creative side, especially at work.