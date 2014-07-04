Your stars today

MONDAY MAY 8, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Communication is highlighted today Rams – but make sure you really concentrate on what people are saying. If you assume things without listening closely, then you could put your foot in it!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Business and financial matters are favoured … as long as you focus on the figures and don’t take any shortcuts. Intense research and investigation now will pay off handsomely further down the track.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

It’s a good time to approach group projects with extra energy and commitment, as Mercury and Venus shine a spotlight on your true passions. But don’t assume that others know what you are thinking.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

You’re channelling a lot of energy into a challenging assignment or professional project. But is a loved one feeling lonely and neglected? With the Moon in Libra, strive to get the balance right.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Make sure you show others what you are really capable of today. If you want things to change at work, then it’s up to you to think faster and smarter. And make sure you don’t antagonise others.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 **

With serious Saturn reversing through your home zone, your domestic life is up and down at the moment. A family member may need your help today, so find the time to give it gladly.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Your natural Libran grace and diplomatic demeanour will help smooth over any problems that crop up today. When it comes to social media, make sure you check twice before you post!

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

With taskmaster Saturn reversing through your money zone, your financial situation may not be as rosy as you think it is. So take practical measures to cut spending and boost cash flow.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

You have the ability to influence a group project, but don’t spoil the opportunity to make a difference by speaking out of turn. If you rush your responses, that’s when the problem will occur.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

It’s a good time to incorporate a spiritual discipline – like yoga or meditation – into your daily routine. Otherwise, your work load and stress levels could impact on your health and general well-being.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

A relationship with a close friend or work colleague may feel as if it’s going backwards. Tap into your intuition to figure out where they are coming from. Then you’ll know what to do next.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

The way you communicate with colleagues, customers or clients is vital at the moment Pisces. If you take the time to think things through, then there’s less chance of mistakes happening.

YOUR DAY

The buzz words today are consultation and cooperation.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Caring and convincing, you love to tell others what’s on your mind. The next 12 months is the time to argue less plus relax and listen a lot more.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017