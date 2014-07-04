Your stars today

THURSDAY MAY 25, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

You love being a leader but don’t be a bossy Ram! The New Moon encourages you to find fresh ways to connect and collaborate with others. Both in your local neighbourhood and online.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

The New Moon lights up your $$$ zone, so take stock of your current financial situation and find novel ways to increase cash flow. But avoid being possessive about money and/or possessions.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

With the New Moon in Gemini, it’s the best time of the year to refresh your physical appearance; update your wardrobe; review your personal beliefs; launch a website or reboot a rickety relationship.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

You’re keen to retreat into your cosy Crab cave as the New Moon moves through your contemplation zone. But resist the temptation to be emotionally manipulative with a loved one.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Lions love talking about grandiose goals and spectacular schemes. Now’s the time to walk your talk, as you put those plans into productive action. Don’t just dream about it – get out there and do it.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Virgos are clever and capable but are you confident enough for big-time success? The New Moon’s charging up your career zone, and you won’t get ahead if you waste time worrying about minor details.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

The New Moon activates your travel zone so a heavenly holiday is likely sometime over the next 12 months. But a close relationship gets super intense as one of you becomes possessive or jealous.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Lust and loot loom large, as you work through issues involving intimacy or joint finances. Avoid using subversive tactics to try and control a loved one. You’re bigger and better than that Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Attached Archers – the New Moon stimulates your relationship zone, so it’s time to add some red-hot sizzle to a stale partnership. Singles – love and foreign countries or cultures are linked.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Don’t become so focused on the future that you lose sight of the present. Singles – the stars point to the potential for a long-term relationship, with someone who is well-educated and well-travelled.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

It’s a good day to build bridges with a child or teenager, initiate a new friendship or take up a hobby you’ve always been interested in. But avoid getting involved in an online drama.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

The New Moon highlights your domestic zone so it’s a fabulous time to entertain family and friends at home with an impromptu Piscean meal. Convivial conversation is an enjoyable bonus.

YOUR DAY

Tonight’s New Moon signals it’s time to wipe the slate clean and start all over again.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You’re very adaptable and are prepared to wait for success. October and November are the best months to fall in love, propose, get married or renew your wedding vows.

