Your stars today

MONDAY JUNE 19, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Uranus stirs up your restless Ram side, as you surprise others with an unpredictable move that comes out of left field. You’re keen to have fun but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Don’t be too safe and sensible today Taurus. It’s a fabulous day to indulge in some delicious daydreams, as you let your imagination run wild. Quirky creative projects are also favoured.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Your innate curiosity and versatility are firing so keep your mind well stimulated today Twins. Catching up with a creative or bohemian friend will also add some sparkle to your day.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

Disruptions or unpredictable moods could stall your progress today. Looking for a new job? Present yourself as someone who really stands out from the crowd. True Crab confidence is the key.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Lions are still feeling restless! So it’s a fabulous day to jump out of your usual routine and go on a grand adventure. Or just go travelling in your mind, as you connect with friends from far away.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Are you worried about money? Look for innovative ways to boost your bank balance and cash flow. But family members and finances are a complicated combination, so strive to keep the two separate.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Travel is favoured today, as the planets activate your adventure zone. It’s also a terrific time to connect with international friends. But a loved one may hit you with some surprising news.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Scorpio is a fixed sign, so you can be incredibly stubborn. Today you’ll find a much more proactive and flexible approach brings the best results – especially involving changes to your usual routine.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21****

You love your independence but don’t do everything on your own. Discuss your dreams for the future with loved ones and like-minded friends. You have a talent for inspiring others, so use it.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

You’ll have trouble coping with any restrictions that are placed on you today. So relationships – especially at work – will be tricky. The more stubborn you are, the more difficult the day will be.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

Uranus stimulates your curiosity and your idiosyncratic side so let the circus begin! You’re keen to communicate with others as you gossip up a storm; mix and mingle, talk, text, tweet and post.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Focus on domestic matters and fine tune the feng-shui at home. Plus take a peek at your current financial situation. But resist the urge to be impulsively flash with cash and careless with credit.

YOUR DAY

The planets shake things up so expect the unexpected!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Over the next 12 months, be daring enough to take on an ambitious challenge. But you must also learn to let go of old emotional baggage before it weighs you down.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017