Your weekend stars

WEEKEND JANUARY 7-8, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Someone could push your emotional buttons this weekend. Cool down and employ some self-control Rams! Otherwise you are likely to over-react, and just make the situation worse.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Is someone stirring you up by passing on second-hand news? Avoid garrulous gossip, and don’t let your jealous side get the better of you. If you have concerns, voice them in a direct way.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

A bored Twin is a recipe for trouble! So try new activities, take a trip, go on an adventure or study something that has always fascinated you. Reading and research are particularly favoured.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

A close relationship looks intense as a loved one plays the guilt card. Don’t bury your head in the sand Crabs. If you’re experiencing problems, you need to speak up and sort things out.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

Cool down and calm down Cats! The weekend will proceed better if you are more proactive, and less reactive. If you come on too strong, then other people will do their best to avoid you.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 **

Be careful how you communicate with children or close friends this weekend, otherwise your well-meant suggestions could be taken as hurtful criticism. So think twice before offering advice!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

Family relationships will be challenging this weekend, as some relatives play power games or lay guilt trips on each other. So maintain a low profile Libra, and focus on personal projects instead.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

The Sun/Pluto hook-up highlights your deep and powerful energies, so tread carefully Scorpio. Avoid getting drawn into arguments, and strive to keep your possessive streak under control.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

When others are intense and serious, sunny Sagittarians can be relied on to crack a joke or tell a funny story. Do your best to lighten the mood this weekend but realise that some people won’t be amused.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Your compulsive Capricorn streak is likely to go into overdrive, as you expect 100% performance from yourself – and others. Some people won’t appreciate your obsessive attitude though.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

If friends or colleagues are manipulative or nosey this weekend, you won’t be impressed. You need to let them know that your private life is just that at the moment – totally private.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

This weekend’s full of intensity but the last thing you need are relationship dramas. You’ll hear what you want to hear and do what you want to do, as you escape into your own dream world.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

The stars make for an intense and emotionally-charged day.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are intuitive and imaginative. 2017 is the year to get the balance right between professional responsibilities and personal relationships.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Slow and super steady wins the race today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have the power to influence other people in important ways. But don’t forget to lighten up, relax and have some fun!

