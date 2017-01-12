Your weekend stars

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

WEEKEND JANUARY 14-15, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

The more energy and passion you put into work matters and business affairs, the more successful you’ll be. But you must do your homework – even on the weekend – and check details carefully.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

The Moon shines brightly on relationships with family and friends this weekend. Focus on the similarities you share, as you celebrate their strengths and encourage their dreams.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Enjoy communicating your ideas and feelings with extra passion this weekend. You’ll need to be extra tolerant of the views of others though. If you challenge them, things could get interesting!

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Don’t be overly cautious Crabs! Your motto for the weekend is from birthday great, Martin Luther King “Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Expect a creative surge this weekend, as positive planetary aspects ignite your fertile imagination. When it comes to close relationship, use your intuition to work out what’s really going on.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

It’s a wonderful weekend to be proactive about improving romantic relations with your partner, or tackle a creative project. Some sentimental – and brave – Virgos will revisit an old romance.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Beautify your home or work environment and have some fun as Venus enhances charm, enjoyment – and love! If you are single, you could find yourself drawn to a professional colleague.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ****

There’s no escaping love and passion as Venus, Mars and Neptune stimulate your romance zone. For some single Scorpios – love is likely with a sexy colleague, customer or client.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

You’re in a generous mood this weekend, as you share a beautiful emotional connection with someone special. If you’re working, you’ll feel very positive about a current project.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

You’ll enjoy finding satisfactory solutions to pressing problems. But resist the urge to criticise others – no matter how ‘constructive’ it is. You may also play the role of learned teacher or curious student.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

You’re feeling restless this weekend, so watch out world! Attached Aquarians – do your best to be more romantic with your partner. Singles – look for love with an amorous Aries or a lusty Leo.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

The current planetary patterns highlight your creative and spiritual Piscean side. But they also emphasises your tendency to blend fact and fantasy. So try to keep your feet firmly on the ground.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Today’s stars favour being creative and adventurous.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Cool, capable and courageous, you are also incredibly organised. Over the coming year, learn to work smarter rather than harder.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Curiosity and an open mind will take you far today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have much to offer – but you can also give up too easily. 2017 is the year to complete projects, even when the going gets tough.

