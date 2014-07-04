Your weekend stars

Check what the stars have in store for you today.

WEEKEND FEBRUARY 18-19, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

Razzle-dazzle Rams are fired up and ready to go, as the planetary aspects put a bounce in your step and a smile on your dial. So seize the moment and go on a grand adventure!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ****

The Moon helps you jump out of a relationship rut. So step outside your comfort zone and try something that you’ve never done before, as you happily move from one phase to the next.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

A subtle and smart approach works wonders – especially when dealing with a serious family member. The more you discuss matters and swap ideas, the better the weekend will be.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ****

Love, conversation and laughter are highlighted so take the opportunity to romance, relax and relate. For some intuitive Crabs, a special relationship has a decidedly deja-vu feel at the moment.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Leos make marvellous leaders, but you can come on too strong. This weekend the stars encourage you to assert yourself in a positive manner that doesn’t intimidate others, or scare them away.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Roll up your sleeves, as you tackle practical projects and complete unfinished business. So it’s a good time to tidy up paperwork, re-do your budget or tackle overdue DIY projects at home.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Have you been having trouble communicating with a loved one? It’s time to try a totally different approach. With a fresh attitude, you’ll transform the relationship in positive ways.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

The focus is very much on family at the moment, as the Sun and Mercury move through your domestic zone. It’s also the perfect time to rejig your approach to an on-going personal problem.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Saturday is the time to put your head down and get things done, as you turn creative ideas into productive projects. The Moon moves through your sign on Sunday, which favours having lots of fun.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

If a close relationship is bothering you, strive to come up with a smart solution utilising your head and your heart. With a two-fold approach, you’ll be back on track again ASAP.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

There’ll be opportunities to share your dreams with others, as you discuss past experiences and make plans for the future. The power of the group is on your side so make sure you join in.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

Your communication skills kick in, so it’s a good time to make promising links with prominent people. International connections and social networking are particularly favoured this weekend.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Work with passion, but at a controlled and constant pace.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is the year to explore new relationships. The more honest you are with yourself, the more connected you’ll feel to others.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Strive to be proactive and cooperative today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is the year to find creative, innovative and proactive ways to boost your cash flow. Use the power of your imagination!

