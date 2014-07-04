Your weekend stars

Check what the stars have in store for you this weekend.

WEEKEND MARCH 4-5, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Venus is reversing through your sign for the next month. So expect your usual confidence to wane, and your love life to stall. It’s also not a good time to get a radical new haircut or wardrobe.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

Attached Bulls – your partner will test your patience this weekend. Singles – with love planet Venus retrograde for a few weeks, expect a few romantic setbacks along the road to finding a partner.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Party planet Venus moves backwards for a few weeks, so your social calendar won’t be as full as usual. You’ll find small, intimate get-togethers are favoured over large and rowdy parties.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

Love and money planet Venus shifts into retrograde mode, so put off making major romantic decisions – or purchasing big ticket items – for the next few weeks. Instead, be patient and wait.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

Pleasure-planet Venus reverses through your travel zone for the next few weeks. So it’s not an ideal time to go on a dream holiday or a pleasure cruise. If you do, then it won’t all be smooth-sailing!

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 **

Avoid lending money to other people, as Venus reverses through your ‘money-to-and-from-others’ zone for the next few weeks. It’s also not a good time to apply for a personal loan.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

With Venus retrograding through your partnership zone, it will be very hard to please others over the next few weeks. Single Librans – love has been delayed so you’ll have to be patient.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

The next few weeks is not an ideal time to start a diet, get a gym membership or apply for a new job. Retrograde Venus is likely to stall your plans so instead, be patient and wait until after mid-April.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 **

With Venus moving backwards, expect some romantic hiccups over the next few weeks Sagittarius. Relations with a child, teenager or close friend could also be rather bumpy.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Expect some family friction over the next few weeks, as peace planet Venus reverses through your home zone. The more domestically diplomatic you are, the better the outcome will be.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

When it comes to social media, be very careful who you connect with and what you post over the next few weeks. A potential romantic or business partner could turn out to be a real dud.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 **

Venus starts reversing through your money zone, so it’s time to review your financial situation. With meticulous research and a responsible attitude, you can gradually turn things around.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Venus reverses through the sign of Aries until April 3.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have much to give, but can sometimes get too caught up in your own private world. 2017 is the year to be less self-absorbed, as you reach out to others.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Be extra careful how you communicate today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

The more disorganized you are, the more stressful the year will be. A healthy dose of realism will get you motivated and moving in a positive new direction.

© Joanne Madeline Moore