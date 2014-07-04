Your weekend stars

Check what the stars have in store for you this weekend.

WEEKEND MARCH 18-19, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Avoid rushing people this weekend, as your spontaneous side goes into overdrive. Friends and acquaintances appreciate your enthusiasm, but don’t scare them away by being too full-on!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Mercury and your ruler Venus link up in Aries this weekend. So it’s time for tentative Taureans to charge out of your comfort zone and do something challenging, exciting and adventurous.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

Your ruling planet Mercury pairs up with Venus in your networking zone. So the more you communicate with work colleagues, friends and acquaintances, the more progress you’ll make.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Is there a current challenge that you can’t handle on your own? It’s time for clever Crabs to seek out the wise counsel of a mentor, older friend or family member. Prepare to listen and learn!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Group activities and networking are favoured, as you extend your circle to include international people with exciting new ideas. When it comes to current trends, there’s always more to discover.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ****

Give your Virgo mind a vigorous workout, as the stars stir your curiosity and stimulate your desire for news and information. You’re also keen to catch up with friends, both in person and online.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Attached Librans – it’s time to stop thinking about yourself, and pamper your partner with plenty of extra TLC. For some singles, love and travel are linked. So start planning your itinerary ASAP!

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

It’s time to jump out of your usual routine and nurture your body with a special treat this weekend. Like a professional pedicure, an indulgent massage, or a long and luxurious aromatherapy bath.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Mercury and Venus bless a relationship with a child, teenager or friend, as you spend some quality time together doing things that you both enjoy. Savour these special moments Sagittarius.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

It’s a wonderful weekend to entertain family members at home, or to meet friends at your favourite restaurant. You’re in the mood to socialise and chat as you exchange ideas and share stories.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

Your restless and curious Aquarian nature is stimulated this weekend. As you stretch yourself in adventurous new directions, make sure you take a special loved one along for the ride.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

The planets promise a weekend full of stimulating mental and physical activities. Travel and outdoor adventures are also likely, but don’t be gullible and believe everything you hear.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Today’s stars highlight companionship and conversation.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Intuitive and diplomatic, you get on well with others. But make sure you grab financial opportunities when they come along, or they will pass you by.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Strive to keep fact and fantasy well separated today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Born on the zodiac’s Day of Dogged Persistence, you must learn to differentiate between being determined and being stubborn. Flexibility is the key.

© Joanne Madeline Moore