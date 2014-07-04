Your weekend stars

WEEKEND MARCH 25-26, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

This weekend’s sparky stars charge up your Aries enthusiasm and spontaneity even more than usual. Just make sure you follow through on any promises or commitments you make to others.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

You’ve got a lot on your mind at the moment, and may need some quality time alone to process all the information that’s coming at you. With some soulful reflection, you’ll know what to do next.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Your weekend motto is from birthday great, feminist writer Gloria Steinem “Without leaps of imagination, or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.”

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

All eyes are on you this weekend as the planets boost your public profile. But a tricky relationship with a colleague may require some out-of-hours attention. You have more in common than you realise.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

The planets activate your adventure zone, so start planning an exciting trip for some time soon. Think up your dream locations, write them down, and then discuss the options with loved ones.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

When it comes to a complicated situation with a family member or a close friend, all is not as it seems. So make sure you look a lot deeper so you can discover what’s really going on.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

This weekend, your perfectionist nature will spot flaws in other people’s work or behaviour. But is it up to you to bring it to their attention? Instead, concentrate on your own individual plans.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

This weekend, soak up as much information and wisdom as you can from a teacher or mentor. Communicating – in person and via social media – sees you get your message out to the world.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

The stars encourage you to express yourself as creatively as possible. Whether you write, draw, paint, perform, take photos, play music or sing, it’s time to release the magical muse within!

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

You’re in the mood to motivate and inspire family members, as you communicate your feelings with enthusiasm and emphasis. Just make sure they understand what you are actually saying.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

The Moon moves into Pisces and you have much to learn from your zodiac neighbour. Like not being afraid to get in touch with your feelings, or of showing the world your caring and sharing side.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

Creativity, sensitivity and spiritual inspiration are high this weekend. You’re in the mood for some escapist daydreams. And you’ll also feel great compassion for someone who is in need.

YOUR DAY

Conversation, cooperation and consultation are favoured today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have an energetic and dynamic nature. But you must learn how to relax. The more stressed you are, the more challenging the year will be.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Make sure you differentiate fact from fantasy today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Born on the zodiac’s Day of Integrity, you are intuitive and responsible. 2017 is the year to maintain a positive attitude and a self-sufficient spirit.

