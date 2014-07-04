Your weekend stars

WEEKEND APRIL 1-2, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

The Sun, Uranus and retrograde Venus are in your sign, which boosts your positive – and negative – traits. You’ll find communication and compromise will get you a lot further than being bossy.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ****

Mercury and Mars are in your sign. Which encourages you to set challenging goals for the future. And don’t let fear of failure stop you from achieving your dreams. Nothing ventured; nothing gained!

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Have you been running around like a speedy Twin on steroids? As Mercury and Mars move through your seclusion zone, it’s time to relax, slow down and smell the roses along the way.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Mercury and Mars are moving through your networking zone. So it’s important to communicate with family, friends, colleagues and professional connections as clearly and as often as possible!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

It’s a good weekend to socialise with work colleagues. But avoid aggravating a close friend by being too blunt. Mercury and Mars encourage you to be much more practical than usual.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Mercury’s now moving through your education zone. So you’re at your fact-finding best … and nit-picking pedantic worst. Aim to view the glass of life as being half-full rather than half-empty!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Close relationships are highlighted at the moment. Don’t let your emotions run your life, but don’t repress them either. Balance is the key, as you get deep and meaningful with someone special.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Mercury joins Mars in your relationship zone, so it’s time to get talking with loved ones. You also need to be proactive about solving a partnership problem, or starting a new romance.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Being a bossy-boots will get you nowhere fast this weekend Sagittarius. You’ll find some vigorous physical exercise will help you burn off excess energy in positive and practical ways.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

You thrive on being a self-contained Capricorn. But the more you communicate and interact with others, the better the weekend will be. Tap into the creative talent that is all around.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

This weekend, strive to be spontaneous – rather than reckless; and enthusiastic – rather than impatient. A generous family member is happy to help you, so don’t be too proud to ask for assistance.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Mercury joins Mars in your neighbourhood zone. So it’s a good time to contribute in a more active way within your local community. Education and social media are also highlighted this weekend.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

The stars favour focusing your mind on practical projects.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

2017 is a fabulous year to set ambitious goals, plus celebrate your strengths and work on your weaknesses. Then you’ll be unstoppable!

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Strive to be emotionally open and mentally flexible today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are an idealist and have a fabulous imagination. The next 12 months is the time to channel your energy into a major creative project.

