Your weekend stars

WEEKEND APRIL 8-9, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

When it comes to a romantic or business relationship, you want to zoom full steam ahead whereas they want to take things more slowly. So you’ll have to be patient. Not one of your natural strengths!

TAURUS April 21-May 21**

Money matters become serious and confusing as you are hit with extra bills or rising costs. It’s imperative that you have a strict budget and stick to it – especially if you are in a financial partnership.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 **

Aim to get the balance right between your personal and professional lives. However, if you are too critical of loved ones or work colleagues, then you’ll just cause a whole lot of unnecessary angst.

CANCER June 22-July 23 **

Be extra careful when dealing with people in positions of authority this weekend. You’re feeling emotionally vulnerable, but a moody outburst definitely won’t be appreciated by those in power.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

If you rush projects then you’ll just have to re-do them later on. When it comes to a child, teenager or close friend, expect a major hiccup this weekend. And being bossy will only make matters worse!

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Being organised AND flexible is the key to a less stressful weekend. Close relationships look problematic though, as some loved ones feel under pressure. So pace yourself, Virgo.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 **

With Saturn reversing through your conversation and travel zone, expect delays, dramas or confusion involving cars, computers or communication. Take some time out to talk things over with a friend.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

The Sun/Pluto square is challenging and arouses your control-freak tendencies. But be careful who you go into battle with this weekend Scorpio. You may find that you have met your match!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 **

Rushing a relationship seems like a good idea, but it will just cause problems further down the track. With Saturn reversing through your sign, slow and steady wins the race at the moment.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

Expect some frustrations, delays or challenges as Saturn and Pluto seem to stymie every move you make. Don’t stress! Use the down time to review your approach and reassess your plans.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

Take your time when communicating with others; both in person and via social media. If you say something – or send a message – when you are feeling rushed, it could lead to problems.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Are you viewing a romantic relationship through ridiculously rose-coloured glasses? The higher you place your partner on a pedestal, the further they have to fall. So learn to love them, faults and all.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Saturn and Pluto complicate matters this weekend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a tendency to go to extremes, and your major lesson is to strive for more balance and harmony in your daily life.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

This weekend, learn to make frustration your friend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are very persuasive and have a talent for storytelling. 2017 is the year to become more involved with like-minded people in your local community.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017