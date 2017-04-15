Your weekend stars

WEEKEND APRIL 15-16, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

Your Ram curiosity is firing so you’re keen to ferret out new information and converse with as many people as possible. So talking and socialising are on the agenda this weekend.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ****

Thank goodness Venus – your ruling planet – moves forwards on Saturday. Relationships and money matters will gradually start to improve, as you feel more positive about the future.

GEMINI May 22-June 21***

It’s a wonderful weekend to make fabulous plans for the future, especially involving work. Dare to discuss your dreams with colleagues, as you build a strong support system around you.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ****

Crabs can get stuck in a boring rut. Not this weekend! Kick up your Crab claws, put on your dancing shoes and do something exciting and creative. Share your enthusiasm with loved ones.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Venus – planet of love and abundance – finally moves forwards on Saturday. So a romantic relationship or a financial partnership should start to improve in leaps and bounds.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Have you been experiencing partnership problems? The only way you’ll resolve issues is through open and honest communication. This weekend, Venus helps you express what’s really in your heart.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

You’re not in the mood to be bored, so surround yourself with family and friends who are stimulating company. Your love life also gets a welcome boost, as Venus finally moves forwards.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ****

Many Scorpios are in the mood to socialise and circulate, as Venus moves forwards in your friendship zone. But be careful you don’t say the wrong thing to a fractious family member.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

The focus is on family, as you catch up on news and communicate with each other in numerous ways. With Venus moving forwards in your domestic zone, it’s the perfect time to entertain at home.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

A relationship with a neighbour or local community group looks set to improve, as Venus finally moves forwards. But retro Mercury is still affecting a major friendship, so be careful what you say.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Your motto for the moment is from actress – and birthday great – Emma Thompson “Any problem, big or small, always seems to start with bad communication. Someone isn’t listening.”

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

Sociable Pisces – it will be hard to keep you quiet this weekend, as Venus moves forwards in your sign. Communication is the name of the game, as you converse and chat up a storm.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Venus finally moves forwards so relationships should start to improve.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You love to organise others but don’t overdo it in 2017, or you’ll find yourself with fewer friends. October and November are the prime months for passion and romance.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

It’s a good day to go on an adventure or do something different.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Other people appreciate your humour and generosity. But, over the next 12 months, resist the urge to be irresponsible and careless with cash and credit.Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017