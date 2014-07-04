Your weekend stars

WEEKEND APRIL 22-23, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

With Mars moving into your communication zone, you’re in the mood to chat – in person and online. Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions though. You just don’t have all the facts at hand.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Are money matters on your mind? Mars is in your $$$ zone, which encourages you to be more proactive about your financial portfolio. So find bold new ways to curb spending and boost cash flow.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

Dynamic Mars is now jumping through Gemini, where it stays until June 4. So it’s time to stop procrastinating and be much more proactive as you initiate ideas, launch projects and zoom ahead.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

With Mars moving into your mystery zone until June 4, your imaginative, intuitive and introspective side is highlighted. So make sure you channel your energy into creative or spiritual pursuits.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Group activities and joint ventures are particularly favoured, as you connect with like-minded people who are going places. It’s also time to share your dreams for the future with friends, in person and online.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ****

Action planet Mars marches into your career zone. So you need to be a brave Virgo, take the professional initiative, and make exciting things happen. Show work colleagues how well you can lead!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

Mars is now charging through your adventure zone, so start thinking about where you’ll go for your next holiday. And don’t just discuss ideas. It’s time to walk your talk and take firm action!

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Don’t jump to conclusions and make assumptions about what loved ones are thinking and feeling. Instead, take the time to look beyond outer appearances, as you examine things in a deeper way.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Proactive Mars encourages you to spend more quality time nurturing close relationships in a variety of ways. Plus foster new friendships with like-minded people, both in person and online.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Be proactive about improving your health and fitness via a more nutritious diet and a more dynamic exercise routine. And make sure you are up-to-date with your medical and dental checks too.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

Mighty Mars is now moving through fellow air sign Gemini until June 4. Which boosts energy levels, encourages versatility, piques curiosity and stimulates conversation. Aquarius heaven!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Don’t just sit there and watch a domestic situation simmer. It’s time to take some firm action! Dynamic Mars encourages you to be more proactive about family relationships and your home life.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Mars is now moving through the sign of Gemini until June 4.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are organised and down-to-earth. 2017 is the year to be less concerned with materialistic things, and more focused on spiritual development.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

The Moon’s in Pisces which encourages compassion and intuition.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You love to feel safe and secure within your social circle. 2017 is the year to be less stubborn, and much more flexible.

