Your weekend stars

WEEKEND APRIL 29-30, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

Pleasure-planet Venus is now visiting your sign. So it’s a wonderful weekend to enjoy the good things in life like good food, fine wine, socialising, shopping, plus hair and beauty treatments.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ****

If you’re feeling stressed this weekend, then relax and wind down with some meditation, contemplation, yoga, music, reading or long walks in nature. Whatever helps you calm down and tune out.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Networking – in person and via social media – is a wonderful way to get your message across. But when it comes to business and money matters, make sure you read the fine print carefully.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Venus is visiting your career zone until June 6. So a tricky situation with a work colleague should start to improve. The more cooperative you are, the quicker the improvement will be!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Fabulous professional or financial opportunities are around, but you have to be patient and work out the perfect time to strike. Look to a friend from foreign shores for some lucky business advice.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Your Virgo powers of persuasion are firing. So it’s a wonderful weekend to pitch an idea or ask for a favour, as Venus helps you intuitively know the right thing to say to the right person.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

Have you been arguing with a loved one or a business partner? Venus encourages you to be more diplomatic and consultative. Sometimes you need to lose a minor battle in order to win the war.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Venus shifts into Aries, where it stays until June 6. Which will help you approach daily tasks with more creativity and also lead to improved relationships with work colleagues.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

This weekend, do your best to be smart and sexy – rather than self-indulgent and extravagant. Venus gives friendships a welcome boost, as you connect with like-minded souls.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Venus is visiting your home zone until June 6. So it’s a wonderful weekend to spruce up your domestic abode and entertain in gracious style. Fresh flowers and relaxing music are a must!

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

Communication is the buzz word this weekend Aquarius, as you circulate in style. Any tasks requiring creativity and quick thinking are favoured. Then you can relax after a job well done.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

With Venus shifting into your cash zone, beware the tendency to be extravagant and over-spend. An enjoyable shopping spree now could end up being a serious problem further down the track.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

The Gemini Moon favours communication and social activities.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are serious, dependable and socially adept. 2017 is the year to wind down and relax, as you take yourself a little less seriously.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Strive to get the balance right between what you want and what you need.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are extremely professional but you can take on too much. 2017 is the year to slow down and smell the roses along the way.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017