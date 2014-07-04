Your weekend stars

WEEKEND MAY 6-7, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

Are you making the most of Venus visiting your sign? This weekend is the perfect time to flirt up a storm or call in some old favours, as you charm and persuade others around to your way of thinking.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ****

Has a problem been worrying you and causing sleepless nights? This weekend a friend or work colleague offers some sensible advice. Just make sure you’re smart enough to take it.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

You mean well but avoid overcommitting your time, talent and energy Twins. It’s a good weekend to revisit an old relationship problem or deal with a disagreement in a diplomatic fashion.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Crabs are romantic and sentimental creatures but don’t end up being a martyr in love. At the moment Pluto helps you find the inner resolve to transform a relationship in a positive new direction.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Leo is a fixed sign, and you can be very stubborn and set in your habits and beliefs. Aim to be much more adaptable this weekend, as you transform a difficult situation with a deft diplomatic touch.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Avoid getting into ‘Very-Stressed Virgo Mode’! Try to worry less and focus more, as you complete current tasks before moving on to new projects. Plus take some time out to relax and rejuvenate.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

How well do you really know loved one’s, Libra? There is still plenty to explore as you dig deeper and gain valuable insights into the inner workings of a certain family member – and yourself.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Group activities are favoured, as long as you are prepared to compromise. But don’t believe everything a child, teenager, friend or acquaintance tells you. You may not be hearing the full story.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Your Sagittarian study skills are firing this weekend. So put something – or someone – under the microscope, as you uncover a scintillating secret or two. Take your time and don’t rush the process.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Capricorns are awesome organisers, supreme strategists and marvellous managers. But this weekend, aim to be more collaborative, otherwise, colleagues or family members may refuse to cooperate.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Are you viewing a current situation through decidedly rose-coloured glasses? This weekend try your best to be much more discriminating, so you start to see things as they really are.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Venus gives a positive boost to your emotional wellbeing, as you concentrate on feeling good from within. Don’t worry about what others are doing. Instead, focus on an enjoyable personal project.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

The stars favour being practical and organised.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Make sure you don’t get so wrapped up in personal projects that you neglect the needs of loved ones. October is a fabulous month for love and romance.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Romantic relationships are highlighted today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Others admire your natural dignity. Don’t isolate yourself too much in 2017. You need the support and input of others to get projects off the ground.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017