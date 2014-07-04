Your weekend stars

WEEKEND MAY 13-14, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

You need the freedom to do your own thing this weekend, otherwise, you’ll be restless. Let others know that you need time and space to develop ideas and tackle individual projects.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

The stars highlight the kind and charitable side of your Taurean nature. So it’s a terrific time to get involved in volunteer work or lend a hand to a friend or family member who’s in need.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

With mighty Mars in your sign, you’re keen to pour plenty of energy into an exciting personal project. But you may have to compromise, as a loved one demands more of your precious time.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Don’t become resentful and feel you have to cope on your own this weekend. Reaching out to others will help to lighten your load. All you have to do is ask … in a calm and oh-so-charming way!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

Use your lively energy positively this weekend … through study, travel, exercise, DIY jobs around the home, unusual hobbies or adventurous pursuits. Then there’s no time for you to be bored.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

The stars are super for all forms of study, research and problem-solving so put on your thinking cap Virgo and get cracking. But, when it comes to a joint financial matter, expect the unexpected.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

With Venus visiting your relationship zone – until June 6 – do all you can to bypass domestic dramas and repair family friction. It’s time for clever Librans to sit down and smoke the peace pipe.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 **

Money matters will be on your mind this weekend. The more thorough and disciplined you are with your finances, the better the outcome will be. Don’t expect any overnight miracles though!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Attached Archers – get talking with your spouse. Singles – look beyond the exterior package that a potential partner presents. If you can’t communicate with them well, then it’s not going to last.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Don’t let negative self-talk bring you down this weekend Capricorn. And don’t work too hard! The more time you spend socialising with family and friends, the better you’ll feel.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 **

Slow down Aquarius! Don’t sell yourself short by being too hasty and skipping over important details this weekend. The only person who’s likely to undermine your goals for the future is you.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 **

A colleague, friend or acquaintance may not appreciate your point of view, as you express yourself even more vaguely than usual. However, it is a good time to tap into the creative child within.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Expect a stop/start kind of day when restlessness is high.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a very playful nature. But you can be erratic and easily stressed, so learn to prioritise tasks and pace yourself.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

You’ll feel more emotionally grounded as the day progresses.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a nose for opportunities and a strong perfectionist streak. 2017 is the year to stress less and relax much more.

