Your weekend stars

WEEKEND MAY 20-21, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

Fools rush in where angels fear to tread! That’s you this weekend, as the fiery red planet Mars heats up your emotions. Try to cool down and calm down, otherwise, there’ll be tears before bedtime.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Incorporating plenty of exercise and outdoor activities into your weekend routine will shake your life up in positive ways. Choose a physical workout that is invigorating and fun.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 **

Has communication become strained between you and a family member or close friend? This weekend’s stars encourage re-establishing a connection, as you strive to let go of old grievances.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

You’ll feel more comfortable articulating your feelings as the weekend progresses. Sunday night is fabulous for spending some quality solo time with someone very special – you.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

If you combine being proactive with being practical, then you’ll have a pleasant and productive weekend. But, if you rush and cut corners, then you’ll just have to re-do things later on.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

When it comes to a personal matter or a close relationship, you’ve got firm ideas about how you want to proceed. But perhaps a more fluid and flexible approach will get you further, faster?

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Communicating with acquaintances from overseas is favoured, as you extend your circle of friends to include a cosmopolitan new crowd. When it comes to solving a problem, follow your instincts.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

The more confident and proactive you are this weekend, the more successful you’ll be. Looking for employment? You need to think outside the square and find creative ways to present yourself.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

The focus is firmly on close relationships at the moment Sagittarius. You’ll find the more energy and enthusiasm you put into communicating with loved ones, the better your weekend will be.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 **

You may temporarily lose your momentum, and question your goals and aspirations. Keep going Capricorn… the dreams you dream now will manifest later on. You just need to be patient.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Get out and about in your local community this weekend Aquarius. Communicating with people from a wide range of backgrounds will feed your desire for variety and mental stimulation.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ***

Make sure you explain yourself clearly on Saturday, otherwise there could be misunderstandings. Sunday is a super day for spending quality time with a favourite family member.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

If in doubt about something, ask for clarification.HAPPY BIRTHDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are fun and exciting to be around but you can also be very unreliable. The next 12 months is the time to be more responsible in relationships.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

The pace picks up as the day progresses.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You are courageous and undaunted by obstacles but you can brood too much. Don’t isolate yourself. Aim to be more sociable over the coming year.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017