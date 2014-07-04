Your weekend stars

WEEKEND JUNE 3-4, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

This weekend’s stars highlight relationships, joint ventures, social networking and having fun with friends. The more you network with colleagues, clients or customers, the more successful you’ll be.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Business deals and financial matters are favoured. But make sure you get the balance right between being thorough and being spontaneous. This weekend, the early bird catches all the juicy worms!

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

The Sun and Jupiter stimulate your sign, which bodes well for most of the weekend’s activities. You’re feeling optimistic and generous, but don’t promise more than you can actually deliver.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

If you are trying to achieve something – or persuade someone – then strive to be as direct, honest and enthusiastic as you can possibly be. Side-stepping will get you nowhere fast Crabs!

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

It’s a wonderful weekend to make a big splash on social media. Plus channel your fiery and creative energy into clarifying your goals and dreams for the future. Then you’ll really start to fly.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

If you get the balance right between being innovative and being organised, then you’ll have a rewarding weekend. You’ve got a lot of responsibilities at the moment but it’s nothing you can’t handle.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

This weekend’s stars favour collaborating with other people. Sharing information – and being adaptable to sudden changes – will put you in a positive position in the weeks ahead.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

Strive to keep communication flowing with family and friends this weekend. Expect some drama along the way, but a flexible and fun attitude will help you cope with changing circumstances.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Others are looking to you for fresh ideas and creative inspiration. It’s time for adventurous Archers to lead the way! Your love life is fiery and complicated but that’s just the way you like it.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Relationships with family members should improve this weekend. Venus calms troubled waters, while Uranus helps you see things from a much broader and more adaptable perspective.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ****

You’re keen to communicate about unconventional topics, as you share ideas with family, friends and acquaintances, in person and online. Some adventurous Aquarians will fall in love very fast!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

The more generous you are with family members the more wonderful the weekend will be. And the more you encourage others, the more positive you’ll feel about your own accomplishments.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

The stars favour innovative ideas and bohemian friends.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a plethora of projects that you pursue with considerable confidence. 2017 is the year to be more consultative at home, school or work.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Cooperation and consultation will take you far today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You have a good balance between being intellectual and being intuitive. In the coming year, strive to stress less and relax much more.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017