Your weekend stars

WEEKEND JUNE 17-18, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 **

With the Moon moving into speedy Aries, you’re keen to make a snappy personal decision – especially involving an emotional issue. But avoid being too hot-headed and hasty with others.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 **

When it comes to an intimate relationship or a financial partnership, communication will be tricky as you feel frustrated about a person or situation. Try not to make mountains out of molehills!

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

Expect some domestic dramas this weekend Twins, as hasty words or thoughtless actions put a loved one offside. And is it time to freshen up your friendships with a lively new crowd?

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Some conversations will be emotional – and fiery – this weekend Crabs, as Mars stirs up a personal issue. For some lucky singles, a platonic relationship could gradually transform into love.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ***

You’re in the mood to study and learn but avoid jumping to half-baked conclusions this weekend. Don’t take immediate action. Instead, think things through before you make a major move.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

If you’re having problems with a client or colleague, try a more creative approach.

With the Moon and Saturn triggering your domestic zone, it’s time to focus on family members this weekend.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Be careful in the way you communicate with others this weekend. If you jump to conclusions, then expect some serious consequences as Saturn tests your ability to be firm and focused.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ***

You’re in a hurry to get things done this weekend, as your Scorpio defences go up and your patience goes down. So try to be more objective, especially when it comes to family and friends

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

Don’t be too hasty this weekend. If you jump to conclusions, then you could find yourself with egg on your Sagittarian face. Serious Saturn cautions you to be much more circumspect.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Capricorns are very discreet. And you’re feeling more mysterious than usual, as you ferret out secrets and keep mum about confidences. Friendships, sport and hobbies are also favoured this weekend.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

With proactive Mars visiting your wellbeing zone, focus on improving your health and fitness. But it will only work if you choose an eating plan and exercise routine that is flexible, fast and fun.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 **

Don’t allow yourself to be taken up the primrose path to trouble by a professional colleague. Plus avoid making sudden financial decisions. Take the time to think things through properly.

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Strive to get the balance right between being idealistic and being realistic.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Persuasive and impatient, you are fun to be around. But your stress levels can skyrocket, so aim to include regular relaxation in your daily routine.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Expect some fiery emotions as the Moon moves through Sparky Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Born on the zodiac’s Day of Financial Security, you are very money-savvy. Try to curb your natural restlessness via daily exercise and weekend getaways.Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017

