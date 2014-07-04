Your weekend stars

WEEKEND JUNE 24-25, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ***

You’re keen to jump in and act with lightning speed but a loved one may need some time to adjust. So aim to get the balance right between being spontaneous and thinking things through.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Relationships will be intense this weekend Taurus. So don’t gloss over issues. It’s time to get up-close-and-personal, as you take the time to really listen to what a loved one has to say.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ***

A close relationship is challenging at the moment Twins, as it’s full steam ahead one minute, and the brakes are on the next. So aim to be super flexible, rather than permanently frustrated.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ***

Put aside some quiet time for contemplation Crabs, as you reflect on the past and set goals for the future. You’ll also gain valuable insights into a worrying issue with a family member or friend.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 **

Slow down Cats – especially when driving or cycling – and don’t allow yourself to be distracted. Plus be very careful what you post on social media. A rushed comment could lead to a fiery response.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Don’t let vague worries do your head in Virgo. Stressing about things that might happen is not the sensible way to go. Concentrate on positive changes you can make right here and right now.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ****

With thorough research, you can find the solution to a problem that’s been bugging you. So, this weekend, don your detective cap and look beneath the surface to discover what’s really going on.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ****

Relationships will be very intense this weekend. For some attached Scorps – expect a passionate weekend with your partner. Singles – a platonic relationship could take a decidedly sexy detour!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ***

A friend or acquaintance may surprise you with a move that comes right out of left field and requires a quick response. Others can forget that it’s hard to out-fox a smart, speedy Sagittarian!

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ****

You’re keen to help and support someone this weekend Capricorn – especially a child, teenager or friend. And they will respond positively to your caring concern and positive attitude.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Is your partner losing patience with your unpredictable ways? Clear communication is the secret to a successful union. Singles – you could find true love via an introduction from a family member.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 **

When it comes to a frustrating problem with a child, teenager, lover or friend, take the time to think things through Pisces. A rushed response today could lead to long regrets tomorrow!

SATURDAY

YOUR DAY

Don’t skip over details today. Look a lot deeper.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You love to escape into the world of your imagination. The coming year is the time to share a dream with someone special.

SUNDAY

YOUR DAY

Spend some time in the great outdoors today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

You love to feel emotionally and financially secure, but avoid being insensitive. 2017 is the year to smile more and worry less.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2017