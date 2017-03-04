Facebook just introduced a ‘secret’ second news feed – but only certain people will be able to see it

Facebook wants to change the way you… Facebook.

The massive social media platform is testing a news feed totally different from it’s standard one.

Some uses may have noticed the brand-new ‘Explore’ tab on their smartphone app, next to the ‘Home’ button.

According to Mashable, the new feed is filtered by a user’s likes and dislikes, rather than the tech company’s usual algorithms.

What The Sun call’s Facebook’s “secret” news feed is still in beta, so it’s only been rolled out to a few lucky users.

The feature is supposedly only available on Facebook’s Beta Testing Programme app, but Mashable reports it’s spotted by iOS users as far back as January.



Read more: Thousands are demanding Mark Zuckerberg step down as Facebook’s boss. Here’s why

The outlet’s Freida Lobo points out the Explore function is much like Instagram’s Search and Explore tab.

“For example, my Explore tab is filled with pages closely related to those I’ve already liked, such as the entertainment vertical of a news site, a video popular with my friends, an article popular in my network and of course, memes.



Read more: Facebook slammed for removing this burn victim’s photo because it was ‘graphic’

“Above video stories, the feed also shows you how many of your friends have watched the video.”

So it seems like Facebook wants to introduce users to content they may enjoy from pages they may not necessari;y have liked or followed yet.

“At Facebook, we’ve been able to utilise Android’s flexibility to innovate in ways that aren’t possible on other platform,” says Facebook for Android’s Ragavan Srinivasan.

“The Android beta programme will give users who opt-in access to the latest versions of Facebook for Android before the general release.

“Our goals with this program are to expand our pool of testers and gain feedback across a more diverse set of devices.”

Sources: MailOnline, Mashable, The Sun