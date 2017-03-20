How to access the secret emoticon keyboard on your iPhone

By Kirstin Buick on March 20, 2017
PHOTO: Getty Images

Did you know your iPhone has a secret emoticon keyboard? 

No, not the standard emoji keyboard! This one is way cooler – and you can have it on your phone with a few simple taps. Here’s how.

1. Go to Settings > General.

2. Scroll down to and tap ‘Keyboards’. Tap ‘Keyboards’ at the top of the menu.

3. Tap ‘Add New Keyboard’.  Scroll down to Japanese. Select Japanese > Kana

4. To use your new emojis, go to a messaging app like iMessage or WhatsApp.

5. When typing a new message tap the world icon on the bottom right of your keyboard. Now tap the Japanese symbol on the bottom right.

6. Tap the little face on the bottom right for more smiley options. Then tap the up arrow on the top right of your keyboard for even more.

7. Ta-daaa! A world of adorable smileys at your fingertips! ٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶

☆*:.。. o(≧▽≦)o .。.:*☆

Additional source: Mashable
 

