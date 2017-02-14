Nokia just made a very surprising announcement – and it’s probably going to make a lot of people pretty happy

The popular and much loved Nokia 3310 is set to make a comeback later this month.

The Finnish manufacturer HMD, which is the new home of Nokia phones, has announced that the iconic 3310 will be revived.

The 3310 was first launched in 2000 an became one of the most popular cellphones in South Africa, and one of the most successful in the world.

It was known for its superb battery life, its nearly indestructible built and the the much-loved mobile games Snake and Space Impact.

The 3310 was a basic cellphone that was able to send and receive SMSs and make and receive calls. However it was the epitome of the cellphone in the early 2000s, ushering in the era of color-screen smartphones with Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).

The company is set to launch the 3310 alongside two new Android-powered smartphones — the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 — at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on 26 of February.

They recently launched the Nokia 6 in China at the price of only R3 377, featuring a 5.5 inch display with full HD resolution and 2.5D Gorilla Glass for protection.

So at the price of €59, almost R800, this new incarnation of the classic phone could be yours.

Its relaunch is explicitly targeting the European marketplace, while distribution plans for other regions aren’t immediately known.