Your stars today

MONDAY JUNE 26, 2017

ARIES March 21-April 20 ****

Creative and spiritual Neptune helps you dive into the unknown today. So put on your detective cap as you dig up a mystery, uncover a secret or research a topic that has always fascinated you.

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

Motivation and imagination will take you far today Taurus, as you examine a current problem with extra care and compassion. Remember – the best solution is not necessarily the most obvious one.

GEMINI May 22-June 21 ****

It’s a terrific time to brainstorm creative ideas that you can use at work. Looking for your dream job? Make a wish-list of what you require, and then send your intentions out to the Universe.

CANCER June 22-July 23 ****

You’re in the mood for flights of fancy and creative conversations. So you’ll seek out meaningful connections today, as compassionate Neptune deepens your feelings and increases your Crab sensitivity.

LEO July 24-Aug 23 ****

Your imagination is firing, as the marvellous Mars/Neptune aspect increases your creative juices and stimulates the artist within. So – as fellow Leo Madonna sings – it’s time to “Express Yourself!”

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23 ***

Make sure you offer plenty of compassionate support to others today Virgo. They are looking to you for encouragement and positive solutions, rather than constant criticism – however ‘constructive’ it is.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23 ***

Today you’re in the mood to relate to working colleagues in extra kind and caring ways. So it’s the perfect time to strip back the layers of confusion and get to the bottom of professional issues.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22 ****

Be proactive and creative about your friendships, social circle and international connections today Scorpio. You’ll find the more you nurture foreign friendships, the more luck will come your way.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21 ****

Optimism is high – but so is restlessness – so find positive ways to channel your sunny Sagittarian energy today. Family matters are favoured, especially if you are extra kind and compassionate.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20 ***

Slow down Capricorn! Take the time to look at things in a more sensitive and compassionate way. Joint ventures and social media are also favoured today, as you get creative and proactive.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19 ***

Are you having money problems? A more proactive approach could really turn things around. When it comes to work, find a compatible colleague and start brainstorming some super creative ideas!

PISCES Feb 20-March 20 ****

Have you got a personal problem? Or are you experiencing a tricky situation with a child, teenager or close friend? Today your trusty Piscean intuition will point you in the right direction.

YOUR DAY

Spirituality, creativity and compassion are highlighted today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Courage and stamina are your specialities! November is the best month to join an online dating site, fall in love, propose, get married, or renew your wedding vows.

