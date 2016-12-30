21 times 2016 was the weirdest year in history
Byon December 30, 2016
There is no doubt that 2016 will go down as one of the strangest years in history.
All you have to do is look back at some of the year’s highlights.
From the dark humour born from the tragic death of a gorilla to the most entertaining presidential election ever, here are 21 times 2016 was the weirdest year in history.
Pastor Lethebo Rabalago of Mount Zion General Assembly spread congregants with DOOM the insect killed at Mookgopong @SAHRCommission pic.twitter.com/hmkHWepb3h
— Ruby Kekana (@RubyKekana) November 20, 2016
The whole world to #brangelina pic.twitter.com/EtX06ewbD3
— Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) September 20, 2016
3. When Brad was rumoured to have impregnated co-star Marion Cotillard
Jennifer Aniston right now: #brangelina pic.twitter.com/HkHsYRul1l
— Miss Krizzy (@krizzy_kalerqui) September 20, 2016
Hey hey wait for me #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/NOcVn9mQyJ
— DA (@thedaliwanag) July 14, 2016
5. When Kanye called out Jay Z and Beyonce on stage
Kanye West trying to get Beyoncé and Jay-Z's attention. pic.twitter.com/h7iMbALiKw
— ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ (@goddessyonce) November 20, 2016
6. When Beyonce aired Jay Z’s dirty laundry
Jay-Z watching #LEMONADE like pic.twitter.com/pSTQIRa33k
— 🐏 (@The__Prototype) April 24, 2016
7. Speaking of which, remember when Twitter detectives tried to find Becky with the good hair?
Me trying to google and find out who Becky with the good hair is!!! #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/y7KoOElDQt
— Michael Collado 👀 (@michaelcollado) April 24, 2016
8. Like how they solved the mystery of AKA and Bonang’s bae-cation?
What a wow! Y'all have too much time going through all this effort. #TwitterDetectives pic.twitter.com/Z2YLoV63bu
— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 15, 2016
9. Then AKA lashed out at Zinhle in an explosive Twitter rant
10. When the tragic death of a gorilla was turned into one of the year’s biggest memes
11. When Melania Trump was accused of plagiarism
I'm dead. #MichelleObama #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/Qno0DEvb4g
— Sveti Petar (@immediatelytom) July 19, 2016
12. When Black Friday madness swept over South Africa
13. Speaking of madness, remember Pokémon Go?
When your wife is about to have a baby and a Pokemon shows up and you have to low-key catch it…
14. Then there was the ‘snake pastor’
[PHOTOS] Pastor Forces His Members To Eat Live Snake During Deliverance https://t.co/QYhzepn3oV pic.twitter.com/qtqlDtCVSK
— OnlineExpress News (@Oexnews) August 1, 2016
15. When Tyga became his own son’s stepuncle
When she realizes that her daughter in law is her daughter's boyfriend's baby mama and Tyga will be his son's uncle pic.twitter.com/vtuVTotf9M
— Cassidy (@cshannon0) April 5, 2016
16. When Mos Def got kicked out of the country
Mos Def: Dude, you need a visa
Mos Def to Mos Def: But you mos got that world passport wanas pic.twitter.com/bX03cY3yyB
— Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) November 22, 2016
17. Beef? What beef?
Cassper on making peace with AKA: We were in LA, drunk and talking sh*t together https://t.co/LxJbfqSQVt pic.twitter.com/twG2Y9HgkY
— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 18, 2016
18. When Ryan Lochte lied
More Ryan Lochte memes #LochMess pic.twitter.com/EWtT524HpC
— Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) August 19, 2016
19. Michael Phelp’s angry face
Michael Phelps. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/mewOF4N0CI
— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 9, 2016
20. That awkward moment boxer Lu Bin thought he’d won, but hadn’t
Chinese boxer mistakenly thinks he's won a match at the Olympics
Me. Life. https://t.co/2QqSPC3mwV pic.twitter.com/tUJvlp4Cz8
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) August 9, 2016
21. Last but definitely not least, when Donald Trump won the US Presidency
#DonaldTrump. #Hilary #debate. I don't know who did this, but its pretty accurate…. 😉 pic.twitter.com/nr6esqbwE4
— Nomad (@GustavGudstuff) October 20, 2016
What a time to be alive.