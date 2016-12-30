21 times 2016 was the weirdest year in history

By Samantha Luiz on December 30, 2016

There is no doubt that 2016 will go down as one of the strangest years in history.

All you have to do is look back at some of the year’s highlights.

From the dark humour born from the tragic death of a gorilla to the most entertaining presidential election ever, here are 21 times 2016 was the weirdest year in history.

1. The Prophet of Doom


2. RIP Brangelina


3. When Brad was rumoured to have impregnated co-star Marion Cotillard


4. #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty


5. When Kanye called out Jay Z and Beyonce on stage


6. When Beyonce aired Jay Z’s dirty laundry


7. Speaking of which, remember when Twitter detectives tried to find Becky with the good hair?


8. Like how they solved the mystery of AKA and Bonang’s bae-cation?


9. Then AKA lashed out at Zinhle in an explosive Twitter rant

AKA 6_censored


10. When the tragic death of a gorilla was turned into one of the year’s biggest memes


11. When Melania Trump was accused of plagiarism


12. When Black Friday madness swept over South Africa

13. Speaking of madness, remember Pokémon Go?


When your wife is about to have a baby and a Pokemon shows up and you have to low-key catch it…

14. Then there was the ‘snake pastor’


15. When Tyga became his own son’s stepuncle


16. When Mos Def got kicked out of the country


17. Beef? What beef?


18. When Ryan Lochte lied


19. Michael Phelp’s angry face


20. That awkward moment boxer Lu Bin thought he’d won, but hadn’t


21. Last but definitely not least, when Donald Trump won the US Presidency


What a time to be alive.