There is no doubt that 2016 will go down as one of the strangest years in history.



All you have to do is look back at some of the year’s highlights.

From the dark humour born from the tragic death of a gorilla to the most entertaining presidential election ever, here are 21 times 2016 was the weirdest year in history.

1. The Prophet of Doom



Pastor Lethebo Rabalago of Mount Zion General Assembly spread congregants with DOOM the insect killed at Mookgopong @SAHRCommission pic.twitter.com/hmkHWepb3h — Ruby Kekana (@RubyKekana) November 20, 2016

2. RIP Brangelina

3. When Brad was rumoured to have impregnated co-star Marion Cotillard

4. #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty

5. When Kanye called out Jay Z and Beyonce on stage



Kanye West trying to get Beyoncé and Jay-Z's attention. pic.twitter.com/h7iMbALiKw — ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ (@goddessyonce) November 20, 2016

6. When Beyonce aired Jay Z’s dirty laundry

7. Speaking of which, remember when Twitter detectives tried to find Becky with the good hair?



Me trying to google and find out who Becky with the good hair is!!! #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/y7KoOElDQt — Michael Collado 👀 (@michaelcollado) April 24, 2016

8. Like how they solved the mystery of AKA and Bonang’s bae-cation?



What a wow! Y'all have too much time going through all this effort. #TwitterDetectives pic.twitter.com/Z2YLoV63bu — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) January 15, 2016

9. Then AKA lashed out at Zinhle in an explosive Twitter rant



10. When the tragic death of a gorilla was turned into one of the year’s biggest memes

11. When Melania Trump was accused of plagiarism

12. When Black Friday madness swept over South Africa

13. Speaking of madness, remember Pokémon Go?

14. Then there was the ‘snake pastor’



[PHOTOS] Pastor Forces His Members To Eat Live Snake During Deliverance https://t.co/QYhzepn3oV pic.twitter.com/qtqlDtCVSK — OnlineExpress News (@Oexnews) August 1, 2016

15. When Tyga became his own son’s stepuncle



When she realizes that her daughter in law is her daughter's boyfriend's baby mama and Tyga will be his son's uncle pic.twitter.com/vtuVTotf9M — Cassidy (@cshannon0) April 5, 2016

16. When Mos Def got kicked out of the country



Mos Def: Dude, you need a visa

Mos Def to Mos Def: But you mos got that world passport wanas pic.twitter.com/bX03cY3yyB — Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) November 22, 2016

17. Beef? What beef?



Cassper on making peace with AKA: We were in LA, drunk and talking sh*t together https://t.co/LxJbfqSQVt pic.twitter.com/twG2Y9HgkY — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 18, 2016

18. When Ryan Lochte lied

19. Michael Phelp’s angry face

20. That awkward moment boxer Lu Bin thought he’d won, but hadn’t



Chinese boxer mistakenly thinks he's won a match at the Olympics Me. Life. https://t.co/2QqSPC3mwV pic.twitter.com/tUJvlp4Cz8 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) August 9, 2016

21. Last but definitely not least, when Donald Trump won the US Presidency

What a time to be alive.